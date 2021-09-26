By

In April my wife ordered new shutters for our home. If all goes well, they will arrive on October 7, they were supposed to arrive in July.. That is NOT a misprint. As we speak there are 70 ships waiting to unload at the L.A. San Pedro Port. Next week truck drivers will go on strike—and on October 1 truck drivers that refuse to take the vaccine will be fired. Imagines the shortage that will occur. Michigan has about 1,000 hospital beds closed due to a lack of doctors and nurses—fired because they refused to take the vaccine. We have a shortage of teachers, firefighters, and law enforcement—starting on October 1 it will become a crisis in California. “If you’re planning to get toilet paper, paper towels or bottled water on your next Costco shopping trip, you might find there’s a limit to how much you can buy. You can blame supply-chain issues and the rise of the delta variant. During the retailer’s quarterly earnings call Thursday, Costco chief financial officer Richard Galanti cited supply chain issues such as port delays, container shortages and COVID disruptions for the limits on purchases. Galanti also cited a spike in demand linked to the delta variant, which has quickly spread across the U.S. “We’re putting some limitations on key items, like bath tissues, roll towels, Kirkland Signature water, high-demand cleaning-related SKUs related to the uptick in delta-related demand,” Galanti said.” Go to your local grocery store and you will see lots of empty shelves. It will get worse. The limitations are not just at COSTCO—it is a statewide and national crisis.

Costco placing purchase limits on toilet paper, other products due to COVID-related demand

Brett Molina, USA TODAY, Stockton Record, 9/24/21

If you’re planning to get toilet paper, paper towels or bottled water on your next Costco shopping trip, you might find there’s a limit to how much you can buy. You can blame supply-chain issues and the rise of the delta variant.

During the retailer’s quarterly earnings call Thursday, Costco chief financial officer Richard Galanti cited supply chain issues such as port delays, container shortages and COVID disruptions for the limits on purchases.

Galanti also cited a spike in demand linked to the delta variant, which has quickly spread across the U.S.

“We’re putting some limitations on key items, like bath tissues, roll towels, Kirkland Signature water, high-demand cleaning-related SKUs related to the uptick in delta-related demand,” Galanti said.

Galanti noted delays and shortages on furniture as well as chip shortages impacting the availability of items such as computers, tablets and appliances.

In August, Costco posted an update saying some items at its locations may impose temporary purchase limits.

More Americans are reportedly stockpiling toilet paper again as the delta variant surges. During similar upticks in toilet paper buying last year, retailers placed limits on how much consumers could buy in one shopping trip.

In a recent statement to USA TODAY, Kimberly-Clark, which makes Cottonelle and Scott toilet tissue, and Kleenex, said it “is monitoring the situation closely.” Georgia-Pacific, which makes Angel Soft and Quilted Northern toilet paper as well as Brawny and Sparkle paper towels, said customers “may be experiencing small demand surges locally and we are responding.”