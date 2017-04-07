By

Gas tax money, meant to fix roads and fill potholes, has gone to bike lanes, horse trails and walking trails. Gas tax money meant to make streets safer has instead been used to environmental issues, social justice “concerns” and by manipulating the money, to the pension system. Steve Greeenhut believes that most of the $5 billion will wind up “savings” the pension system. Assemblyman Chad Mayes has shown where 30% of the $5 billion is going to non transportation/roads requirements. “Speaking outside the state Capitol on Wednesday, Republican State Assembly Leader Chad Mayes said Sacramento has a history of diverting transportation dollars. He cited the $1.1 billion in truck weight fees, some of which previously funded road repairs, but was diverted to pay off debt for new transportation projects. “That’s the problem today,” Mayes said. “We have enough money to properly fund our transportation. But they’ve taken that money and spent it on a whole bunch of other projects that these politicians in Sacramento have wanted to.” In 2006 Arnold, the amateur governor and professional fondler, demanded we pass a $10 billion transportation bond. He used close to $2 billion of that to give to giant trucking companies, so they can buy new diesel engines—in exchange Arnold stopped independent, mostly Hispanic, truckers from working at the LA and Long Beach ports. This was an act of racism by Arnold—he forced these folks to give up their businesses, pay bribes to unions and work for the giant truckers. We have enough money for the roads without new taxes—if President Brown would stop abusing the taxpayers and helping the unions and special interests. Maybe he should stick with being Governor.

Could California Use Existing Money For Road Repairs?

Chris Nichols, Capitol Radio, 4/5/17

Why not use current money to pay for California’s crumbling roads and bridges?

Republican state lawmakers say that approach would be far better than the controversial gas tax hike proposed by Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown and top state Democrats.

Gas tax revenue has historically funded road repairs in the state, but has declined as cars have become more fuel efficient. That, in turn, has left California with a huge backlog of road repairs.

Speaking outside the state Capitol on Wednesday, Republican State Assembly Leader Chad Mayes said Sacramento has a history of diverting transportation dollars. He cited the $1.1 billion in truck weight fees, some of which previously funded road repairs, but was diverted to pay off debt for new transportation projects.

“That’s the problem today,” Mayes said. “We have enough money to properly fund our transportation. But they’ve taken that money and spent it on a whole bunch of other projects that these politicians in Sacramento have wanted to.”

Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong of Bakersfield said the state GOP proposal, AB 496, would raise enough money to repair roads without requiring any tax increases. It would draw on existing revenue including the $3 billion the state collects annually in vehicle sales tax revenue, money that now goes to the general fund.

Deep cuts?

Taking that money, however, would lead to deep cuts in social services, said State Transportation Agency Director Brian Kelly.

“It would impact the general fund by about $3 billion,” Kelly said. “And, so, where are you going to take it from? Are we going to shut down the UCs? Are we going to take it out of education. Are we going to stop providing health care for folks. I mean, you’ve got to make those kind of decisions.”

The Brown Administration’s tax proposal would raise the gas tax by 12 cents a gallon, the diesel tax by 16 cents per gallon and impose a new fee based on the value of a driver’s vehicle. It would also place a $100 charge on emission-free vehicles.

LAO’s recommendation

In a February report, the nonpartisan California Legislative Analyst’s Office recommended increasing taxes and fees to meet the state’s road repair needs.

“As the Legislature considers various sources of revenue for a transportation funding package, we think a good approach is to focus on increasing existing taxes and fees on fuels and vehicles to maintain the state’s general approach to having users of the transportation system pay for the associated costs,” the report said.

Brown has said California has $59 billion in deferred maintenance on state highways and $78 billion on local streets and roads.

California last raised its gas tax in 1994.

The Legislature is expected to vote on the proposal as early as Thursday.