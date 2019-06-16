By

SACRAMENTO, CA – JULY 21: A sign stands in front of California Public Employees’ Retirement System building July 21, 2009 in Sacramento, California. CalPERS, the state’s public employees retirement fund, reported a loss of 23.4%, its largest annual loss. (Photo by Max Whittaker/Getty Images)

Council Votes to Help Unions Overturn San Diego Pension Reform

Posted by Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, 6/10/19

The San Diego City Council voted 6-3 in closed session Monday to back a labor-led effort to overturn voter-approved pension reform.

The action follows the California Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate Proposition B, ruling it was improperly placed on the ballot in 2012.

The initiative replaced pensions for all new city employees except police officers with the 401(k) retirement plans typical in private industry.

Councilmember Scott Sherman, who voted with the minority on the council, noted that Proposition B was “overwhelmingly approved by voters” in the aftermath of the city’s pension crisis.

“I am deeply disappointed that instead of doing the right thing and defending this clear mandate in court, the council chose to ignore the will of a vast majority of San Diegans and back their union financiers instead,” he said.

The city will likely have to pay employees the difference between what they would have received via the original pension system and the current system, plus 7 percent annual interest.

Former Councilman Carl DeMaio, who led the pension reform effort, vowed to fight in court.

“San Diego’s voters deserve their day in court — and I’m working with a coalition of taxpayer advocates to ensure they get it,” he said.