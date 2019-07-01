By

When you get hundreds of thousands from unions and Leftist special interests to hold a public office, you need to defend their money interests. In this case, the unions are opposed to robots and self driving vehicles replacing dockworkers that pay bribes to work on a dock owned by the people of Los Angeles. “The Los Angeles City Council readied Friday to block a decision by the Board of Harbor Commissioners to increase automated technology at the Port of Los Angeles, a move local union leaders fear will decrease dockworkers’ employment opportunities. The commissioners on Thursday denied an appeal that would have blocked the port from deploying a fleet of automated tractors. A veto vote is expected to be heard next Friday. Unions do not want our ports to be ready for the 21st century, preferring the use of strikes and political payoffs to make our ports out dated—eventually unusable by modern cargo ships. It also saves money and takes away a part of the strength of the unions to be able to shut down the ports, holding the public and cargo hostage to the demands of a union.

Councilman Asks City to Veto Port Commission Vote on Automated Tractors

Posted by Contributing Editor, MYNewsLA, 6/21/19

The Los Angeles City Council readied Friday to block a decision by the Board of Harbor Commissioners to increase automated technology at the Port of Los Angeles, a move local union leaders fear will decrease dockworkers’ employment opportunities.

The commissioners on Thursday denied an appeal that would have blocked the port from deploying a fleet of automated tractors.

A veto vote is expected to be heard next Friday.

City Councilman Joe Buscaino, who represents the Harbor area, filed a motion Friday asking the City Council to veto the commissioners vote that allowed remote tractors at APM terminals.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 13 represents thousands of Los Angeles dockworkers, and its members have been vocally opposed to the tractors at public meetings.

“This issue transcends the ILWU and is relevant to every American,” Buscaino said. “We must have a solid plan not to decimate our workforce as we transition to new technologies.”

Officials with Buscaino’s office said the debate over the use of automated tractors has surfaced in the past three months, as an estimated 500 to 750 “demands” or work opportunities daily could be lost to the automated vehicles.