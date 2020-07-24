By

If you want to hold church services in California it is easy. Claim the services are a protest against freedom and the Constitution, against corporations –by using prayer as the protest. Try holding regular church services and the Pastor could be fined, jailed and the church taken over by government. “Police Chief Bill Schueller — who has said his department doesn’t have the resources to enforce the state’s mask mandate — said he was “deeply concerned” by the event. “It appears there was little concern for social distancing or the wearing of masks. I am disappointed that the organizers allowed it to happen and those that attended refused to follow the guidelines. That event put our community at risk,” Schueller said in an email to the Record Searchlight, noting his office didn’t find out about it until after the fact. I Googled the Police chief to see if he issued statements about how the lack of education is going to harm our kids, or how keeping businesses closed harms families or how allowing haters to protest is OK, church going is bad? Hypocrisy on the part of this Chief. Sad. He knows better.

UPDATE: County and city condemn large outdoor worship gathering in pandemic

Alayna Shulman, Redding Record Searchlight, 7/23/20

City and county officials condemned a large worship gathering Wednesday evening at Redding’s Sundial Bridge that they say flouted health guidelines meant to limit the spread of coronavirus.

While indoor and outdoor worship are allowed under state guidelines, that’s only the case if safety measures are taken — namely, keeping at least 6 feet apart from anyone who’s not from your immediate household, in the case of outdoor worship.

Police Chief Bill Schueller — who has said his department doesn’t have the resources to enforce the state’s mask mandate — said he was “deeply concerned” by the event.

“It appears there was little concern for social distancing or the wearing of masks. I am disappointed that the organizers allowed it to happen and those that attended refused to follow the guidelines. That event put our community at risk,” Schueller said in an email to the Record Searchlight, noting his office didn’t find out about it until after the fact.

Government officials didn’t specify which church held the worship service, which Shasta County officials said “put the community at risk.” Kerri Schuette, a spokeswoman for the Health and Human Services Agency, said the event appeared to be from “a handful of churches.” But Bethel Church confirmed that one of its volunteer worship leaders held the event independently.

It’s unclear what inspired the event. Musician Sean Feucht — the Bethel volunteer worship leader who reportedly planned to run for Congress at one point — posted about it on Twitter, encouraging people to “Bring a mask (we’ll have some if you need). Spread out. Let’s worship Jesus and love on our city!”

But pictures of Wednesday’s event show very few people wearing masks and standing much closer to each other than health officials recommend. Schuette said she didn’t know how many people attended the event.

Feucht also faced criticism for performing in Minneapolis after the police killing of George Floyd, with some people saying his presence overshadowed local protesters and people of color.

Bethel officials said “There have been many leadership conversations this morning about this event that was not hosted or sponsored by Bethel Church.” The Redding megachurch draws in followers from around the world and believes in “supernatural” ministry, including praying people back from the dead.

In a follow-up statement, the church said the event “was hosted and financially supported by Sean himself, and was not hosted or sponsored by Bethel Church or Bethel Music.”

But the church acknowledged that “Sean and his family are valued attenders of the church where he is a volunteer worship leader. To our knowledge, the event included various community members, pastors, and church attenders from many local congregations in Shasta County, including individuals from Bethel.”

Bethel also said it knew about the gathering in advance, and while “concerns were shared with Sean,” the church believed there was “a good plan” for safety. Now, the church says “the plan did not get implemented to the level it needed to be at this gathering, and that is something that should’ve been addressed more seriously.”

“We recognize that much is at stake: local businesses are struggling to stay open, schools are hoping to host our children this fall, and Public Health officials are seeking to maintain health and safety. Now more than ever, it’s important for the entire community to carefully consider decisions and actions made, as we each seek to love and respect our neighbors. We share in the concerns of risk and potential negative impact that such an event could have on the recovery and reopening of Shasta County as we navigate COVID-19,” Bethel’s statement reads.

Feucht didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time Thursday.

Redding City Councilwoman Julie Winter, an elder at Bethel Church and a nurse practitioner, posted on Facebook distancing herself from the event.

“An outdoor worship event was held at the Sundial Bridge last night and the organizer publicly stated that I gave the green light for the event. I want to clearly state that is untrue,” she wrote. “I found out about the event the day prior and contacted the organizer to express my concerns. I know people have the right to worship and I would typically be very supportive of such an event. However, these are unique and difficult times for our businesses.”

Winter said she “expressed my concerns to the organizer about attendees willingness to socially distance and wear masks during this heat.”

“I advised him to reach out to County Public Health to get approval or consider rescheduling the event,” the city councilwoman wrote. “Unfortunately, it appears that people did not wear masks or socially distance.”

The county complained that no one in charge of the event reached out to the public health department, and once the agency found out about it, organizers said distancing would happen. They also didn’t have a permit to hold the event, the county said, and a concert was performed there by someone from out of the area. Traveling for non-essential reasons is still discouraged because of the pandemic.

City of Redding officials also said no one contacted them about the event.

“Permission was not requested or granted by Mayor Adam McElvain or any of the City Council members, and the event was not sponsored by the City of Redding,” an email from the city reads.

The county is now asking everyone who attended to quarantine for 14 days so that the virus doesn’t start spreading around the community even more than it already has.

The gathering hearkens back to the May rodeo in Cottonwood that spurred a similar condemnation from health officials. While county leaders say it’ll never be clear how many coronavirus cases may have stemmed from the rodeo, Schuette noted that there also were far fewer cases overall at the time. There have been 268 confirmed cases in the county so far.

“We have more case now, we’re seeing more cases every day. There hasn’t been a day in quite a long time that we had no cases, and so it’s scary,” she said.

Schueller said he wouldn’t rule out citing people, but it would come down to the individuals who violated the rules, not whoever organized the event. That being the case, “it could be argued that it is difficult to control who shows up in a public setting vs. a building. Especially since the organizer posted on social media for people to wear masks and indicated he would provide them,” Schueller wrote.

“It is important for residents and visitors to do their part and take this virus seriously. Simple measures like limiting large gatherings, social distancing, and wearing masks protects everyone in this community. We do not want to end up on the County Watch List and see more small businesses forced to close,” he said. “While I prefer education over enforcement, I won’t rule enforcement out entirely, especially in scenarios like the event last night that pose a significant health risk to our community. Unfortunately, we were unaware of it until it was too late.”

Schuette said members of the community might wonder why protests over the death of Floyd were allowed, noting that both events are constitutionally protected as long as safety measures are taken.

“A protest would not be allowed if it didn’t follow those guidelines, so there is not special treatment for any kind of activity like that,” she said. “All of them are allowed following the modifications.”

While the county said that it does “truly empathize” with church-goers who have had to change the way they gather because of the pandemic, officials also noted in a news release that “some of our local cases of COVID-19, including hospitalizations, have resulted from faith gatherings, and it’s critical that our faith community leaders continue to offer safe services that follow the state guidelines.”

“Our students have sacrificed traditional graduations, and people have had to postpone weddings and hold funerals without loved ones present. Our community has had to cancel favorite community events, including the Redding Rodeo, the Shasta District Fair and the Freedom Festival. Local businesses continue to struggle. If Shasta County ends up on the state’s watch list, our children won’t be allowed to return to school in person, and our businesses and churches will face further restrictions,” the county’s statement concludes. “It is imperative that our community abide by the statewide orders to prevent the spread of disease and to keep Shasta County moving forward.”