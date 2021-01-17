County of Ventura hires first diversity officer-makes discrimination a policy

By

My home County of Ventura has decided to use as a governance role model Selma, Alabama of 1960. Instead of hiring the best and most qualified they are spending over $500,000 a year—salary and benefits to hire based on race, gender and national origin. Instead of firing any employee found discriminating, they have made discrimination the policy of the County. “The Diversity and Inclusion Officer will drive strategy, implementation and accountability for all Ventura County diversity and inclusion initiatives to ensure that all employees and those receiving county services are treated with respect and without discrimination.” If there is discrimination in county employment, end it, don’t make it worse. By hiring this person, it “admits” it discriminates—hence making it easier to sue the county. This is a lose-lose for the employees and the taxpayers.

County of Ventura hires first diversity officer

Goal is to ensure respect and equality for employees

After a nationwide recruitment that attracted over 150 applicants, the County of Ventura has selected Phin Xaypangna as the County of Ventura’s first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

Xaypangna will begin her new role Jan. 11, 2021 and will work out of the County Executive Office at the Government Center in Ventura.

Xaypangna has over 20 years of experience in diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Diversity and Inclusion Officer will drive strategy, implementation and accountability for all Ventura County diversity and inclusion initiatives to ensure that all employees and those receiving county services are treated with respect and without discrimination.

Xaypangna has served as the equity and inclusion manager for Mecklenburg County in Charlotte, N.C., a county with more than 6,000 employees and more than 1 million residents. She led the county’s efforts in developing diversity, equity and inclusion measures, programs and policies.

In 2017, Ventura County launched the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force comprised of leaders from across county agencies and departments.

The task force set out to strengthen systems, programs and learning to ensure that the county has the best practices to work effectively with all team members, customers and with the community, and to improve outcomes for community members, deliver culturally responsible services, and maintain successful partnerships with community organizations.

To date, the task force has worked to develop and implement mandatory employee cultural competency training; created an online Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Library; created a mentorship program; established the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council; supported creation of a County of Ventura Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer leadership position; and has continued the bilingual incentive premium for county employees to provide services in Spanish and indigenous languages.