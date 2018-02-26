County Supervisors Place Isla Vista Tax on Ballot –in part for “Events”

By

Great news for the political hacks of Santa Barbara. Instead of accepting the vote of the people, saying NO to increases taxes for community facilities and “events”, they are willing to spend tens of thousands of tax dollars, asking for a tax increase again. Less than two years after the people said no. “The Santa Barbara County Supervisors voted Tuesday to place an 8 percent utility user tax on Isla Vista households on the June 5 ballot. If approved by two-thirds of I.V. voters, the recently formed Community Services District is expected to raise about $642,000 annually from taxes on gas, water, electricity, sewer, and garbage services. Proponents of the tax say it would cost ratepayers an additional $5 to $10 each month. According to the ballot language, the money would fund “local improvements to parking, public safety, lighting, and sidewalks; provide tenant mediation services; create a municipal advisory council; and operate community facilities and events.” In 2016 the big government folks out spent proponents of small government by 2.5 times, and still lost. The people have another chance to say No to out of control government—the margin needs to be even bigger this time.

County Supervisors Place Isla Vista Tax on Ballot

By Kelsey Brugger, Independent, 2/16/18

The Santa Barbara County Supervisors voted Tuesday to place an 8 percent utility user tax on Isla Vista households on the June 5 ballot. If approved by two-thirds of I.V. voters, the recently formed Community Services District is expected to raise about $642,000 annually from taxes on gas, water, electricity, sewer, and garbage services. Proponents of the tax say it would cost ratepayers an additional $5 to $10 each month.

According to the ballot language, the money would fund “local improvements to parking, public safety, lighting, and sidewalks; provide tenant mediation services; create a municipal advisory council; and operate community facilities and events.”

In November 2016, a similar tax measure failed; it came within about 5 percentage points of reaching the 66 percent threshold. At the time I.V. landlords launched an opposition campaign. They papered the streets of I.V. with flyers printed on green copy paper warning residents that their already high rents would rise. The landlords raised about $40,000. Proponents of the tax raised more than $105,000, most of which came from County Supervisor Das Williams who played an instrumental role in creating the district.