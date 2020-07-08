By

The Democrats are planning to steal $12.5 billion a year from businesses in the form of higher property taxes on industrial and commercial property. That money will go to government agencies, illegal aliens and finance hate filled educations systems. Prop. 15 on the ballot, if passed, will cause the loss of tens of thousands of jobs—and stagnant the wages of hundreds of thousands so property owners can give the money to government, instead of growing the business. “The timing for this proposition could not have come at a worse time. In addition to having to cope with the competition from the internet, most businesses are on the verge of closing due to the covid 19 shutdown of the economy. Please join me at this special Taxpayers Call to Action with Jon Coupal on Tuesday, July 14 at 12 noon on zoom. Zoom is easy! Go to my campaign website at andycaldwell2020.com for more information and to register.” If you can, I urge you to participate on July 14—it will be an eye opener—and give you the facts to battle this Regressive scam to harm families and jobs.

Coupal/Caldwell: Defend Prop. 13—Stop the Split Role Tax Scam

Andy Caldwell, 7/8/20

I would like to invite you to join me and Jon Coupal the President of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers association for a zoom conference meeting on Tuesday, July 14 at 12 noon. For more information go to my campaign website at andycaldwell2020.com to register.

At this meeting we are going to discuss the November ballot initiative that will rescind Prop. 13 protections for retail, commercial and industrial properties, meaning, if the measure passes, these properties will be continually taxed at current, full market value.

This ballot measure is a disaster in the making anyway you look at it. It constitutes the largest tax increase in CA history- $12 billion a year! If passed, due to all the other pressures on the business sector these days, it could actually serve to collapse our commercial real estate sector.

The timing for this proposition could not have come at a worse time. In addition to having to cope with the competition from the internet, most businesses are on the verge of closing due to the covid 19 shutdown of the economy. That is, even if they are allowed to open, many businesses are discovering that their normal clientele is still too scared to resume their normal consumer spending habits. Furthermore, some businesses are considering downsizing their physical footprint now that they have discovered their workforce can work from home.

Please join me at this special Taxpayers Call to Action with Jon Coupal on Tuesday, July 14 at 12 noon on zoom. Zoom is easy! Go to my campaign website at andycaldwell2020.com for more information and to register.