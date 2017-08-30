Coupal: Supreme Court Ruling a Blow to Taxpayers

The State Supreme Court has ruled that Prop. 13 protections on the passing of taxes does not include taxes wanted by individual special interest groups in cities. That is right, the Court decided that if a tax increase is promoted and put on the ballot by a private group—even working in collusion with government, then you do not need a 2/3 vote to pass.

““If local initiatives are exempt from critical taxpayer protections, then public agencies could easily deny taxpayers their rights by colluding with outside interests to propose taxes in the form of an initiative, then submitting a tax under a lower vote threshold than that currently mandated by the constitution. The worst case scenario would be if a local government were to rely on this case as legal authority to impose a tax without any election at all. However, if that were attempted, we would commence a new lawsuit immediately.”

You read that right—under this Court decision a tax increase can happen WITHOUT a vote of the people, by order of your city council. Need another reason to leave

California, before government steals everything you own?

