Court Allows Dead People to Vote in Arizona—Elections Totally Corrupt

Clinton-Appointed Federal Judge Bars Arizona Officials From Enforcing New Law To Remove Dead Voters, Nonresidents, And Non-Citizens From Voter Rolls

By Jordan Conradson, The Gateway Pundit, 9/10/22

A Clinton-appointed federal Judge blocked a new Arizona election integrity law from being enforced in the upcoming 2022 General Election.

HB2247 is meant to clean the voter rolls and remove registrants who are registered in another state and no longer live in Arizona. The new law would add a statement on voter registration forms, specifying that if a registrant permanently moves to another state after registering in this state, their registration will be canceled.

It would also direct the county recorder to cancel a voter registration when they confirm that the registered person is dead, that the person is not an Arizona resident or resident of that County, or that they are not a citizen of the United States.

The Gateway Pundit previously discovered during our investigation into the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) that the largest U.S. Counties removed only ZERO to TWO ineligible voters from their voter rolls in the last four years.

ERIC, initially funded by the Soros Open Society Foundation, is essentially a left-wing voter registration drive disguised as a voter roll clean-up system and is used in Arizona and 30 other states.

State Rep. Jake Hoffman, the bill’s main sponsor, told The Gateway Pundit, “Democrats have stooped to a new level of shamefulness and depravity with their latest round of lies about Arizona’s common sense laws to ensure that our elections are accessible, secure, and trustworthy.”

Epoch Times reported,

Arizona officials cannot enforce a new election bill in the upcoming midterm elections, according to a federal judge.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and other officials shall not “take any action to implement or enforce H.B. 2243 in a manner that would remove any voter’s eligibility to vote in the 2022 general election or disqualify any otherwise-valid ballot on the basis of H.B. 2243,” U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton, a Clinton appointee, said in the Sept. 8 order.

The officials and the coalition, which sued over the bill in August, agreed that “the provisions of H.B. 2243 should not operate in a manner that would prevent any voter from (1) voting in the upcoming November 2022 general election or (2) having their vote be counted.” Hobbs and Brnovich also decided that the changes to the state election code shouldn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2023, because one of the laws the bill is amending is not effective itself until then.

Last month’s filing from Arizona Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander for Equity claims that this bill targets “only certain groups… naturalized voters and voters of color,” which is completely untrue. This law will affect all invalid or illegal voter registrations regardless of the person’s race or naturalization status.

“Democrats’ cries of racism are laughable on their face and serve only to shine a spotlight on the Democrat Party’s long history of institutionalized racism and repeated attempts to disenfranchise millions of Americans throughout the last century and a half,” added Hoffman.

He continued, “make no mistake about it, ensuring clean voter rolls and protecting the sanctity of Arizonans’ votes by prohibiting non-citizens and non-residents from casting illegal ballots benefits every single legal voter regardless of race, gender, income, and party.”

A similar attempt by Democrats to radically change election law by expanding drop boxes, mail-in voting, automatic voter registration, giving voter registration to all regardless of their citizenship status, and banning post-election audits was recently shot down by the Arizona Supreme Court.

The Gateway Pundit also reported extensively on the Arizona 2020 election audit, which discovered massive election law violations and hundreds of thousands of illegal or fraudulent ballots in the 2020 Presidential Election.

This is another attempt by the Democrats to steal elections through dirty voter rolls and mass mail-in ballots.