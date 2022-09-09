Court ALLOWS Illegal Aliens to Vote in San Fran November Election

By

Court of Appeals denies Motion to expedite decision in San Francisco noncitizen voter case.



Plaintiff states action will allow illegal votes to be counted in November election.



James Lacy, 9/9/22

Yesterday the Court of Appeals denied a request to expedite its decision on the appeal of Superior Court Judge Ulmer’s Order of July 29 in Lacy vs. San Francisco that the city’s noncitizen voting law is unconstitutional. As a result, the appeal of the case by the City cannot be resolved before November 8, and now San Francisco will allow votes that have been found by a Superior Court Judge to be illegal, to be counted in the election.



James V. Lacy, lead plaintiff in the case said, “Judge Ulmer has ruled that noncitizen voting is unconstitutional (July 29), denied a request for a stay (August 12), and Alameda County Superior Court Judge Markman has said in open court that Ulmer’s ruling “is probably correct.” It is very unfortunate that the Court of Appeals has not only “stayed” Judge Ulmer’s ruling, but has now taken the additional step of denying our Motion to expedite appellate review in this important election integrity case. The net result is that what are highly likely illegal noncitizen votes will be counted in the upcoming school board election, and that these votes will unconstitutionally dilute the voting power of all citizen voters, including those of ethnic minority groups. It is a shame that in this time of heightened skepticism about the conduct of elections, that the Court of Appeals did not do the right thing and expedite its’ review before the election, so that there would not be a cloud on the results.



Nevertheless, we remain highly optimistic that when the appellate process is completed, however lengthy, we will win this case and stop the practice of noncitizen voting in California.