Court of Appeals Allows Illegal Aliens to Vote in San Fran School Board Races—Despite Previous Court Ruling

Court of Appeals grants San Francisco’s request for stay pending appeal of ruling that noncitizen voting is unconstitutional.



Action comes after Superior Court Judge denied request for stay.



Plaintiff states action will create uncertainty about counting of votes in November election.



“Today the Court of Appeals granted San Francisco’s request for a stay pending appeal of Superior Court Judge Ulmer’s Order of July 29 in Lacy vs. San Francisco that the city’s noncitizen voting law is unconstitutional. Noncitizens in San Francisco will now be allowed to vote in the upcoming Board of Education elections, but only while the case is on appeal.”



James V. Lacy, lead plaintiff in the case said, “Judge Ulmer has ruled that noncitizen voting is unconstitutional (July 29), denied a request for a stay (August 12), and as recently as yesterday Alameda County Superior Court Judge Markman said in open court that Ulmer’s ruling “is probably correct.” It is unfortunate that the Court of Appeals in a hyper procedural ruling is now allowing what may very well be found to be illegal votes to be counted in the upcoming San Francisco elections. During this time of heightened skepticism about election integrity, the Court of Appeals grant of a stay does not help citizens to understand that their vote is properly counted and not diluted by illegal votes. The decision means there will be uncertainty about the conduct of the election, especially if some of the races are decided by close margins. Nevertheless, we are optimistic that we will win our case on appeal and that in future elections the practice of unconstitutional dilution of San Francisco’s citizen voters votes will be stopped.”



For a copy of the Court of Appeals ruling today, email james.lacy@wewerlacy.com.

