Court Rules: Water is for Fish—NOT—People

The California drought is due to nature. The lack of water in California is due to government. This court decision, allowing Trinity River water to be used for salmon, not people is a great example of the problem. Water meant for the Central Valley for farmers and food instead went to salmon, which could be spawned and grown in hatcheries instead. Now the cost of food has gone up and the jobs have been lost.

“The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation acted within the laws when it increased the volume of Trinity River water released in 2013 from the Lewiston Dam in an effort to avert a mass die-off of salmon in the Klamath River, which gets some of its water from the Trinity.

The decision is from the U.S. 9th District Court of Appeals and is against the Westlands Water District and the San Luis & delta-Mendota Water Authority, two of the largest customers of irrigation water provided by the government in California.

Maybe President Trump will reverse this anti-people policy by the Al Gore wannabbes? Thought you should know how the Federal government uses our resources.