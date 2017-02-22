Court Rules: Water is for Fish—NOT—People

The California drought is due to nature. The lack of water in California is due to government. This court decision, allowing Trinity River water to be used for salmon, not people is a great example of the problem. Water meant for the Central Valley for farmers and food instead went to salmon, which could be spawned and grown in hatcheries instead. Now the cost of food has gone up and the jobs have been lost.
“The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation acted within the laws when it increased the volume of Trinity River water released in 2013 from the Lewiston Dam in an effort to avert a mass die-off of salmon in the Klamath River, which gets some of its water from the Trinity.
The decision is from the U.S. 9th District Court of Appeals and is against the Westlands Water District and the San Luis & delta-Mendota Water Authority, two of the largest customers of irrigation water provided by the government in California.
Maybe President Trump will reverse this anti-people policy by the Al Gore wannabbes? Thought you should know how the Federal government uses our resources.
Court upholds Reclamation’s Trinity River water release
Central Valley Business Times, 2/21/17
- Says agency was within its rights to increase flows to save salmon
- “The broad language of this clause gave BOR the authority”
By releasing the additional water to save fish, the Bureau of Reclamation went beyond the amount designated in the applicable water release schedule.
In affirming a ruling from the district court, the appellate panel held that the 2013 flow augmentation release did not violate either the Central Valley Project Improvement Act or California state law.
The Bureau of Reclamation argued that it had the right to release the water to save the fish under a 1955 law. The Court of Appeals agrees.
“The broad language of this clause gave BOR the authority to implement the 2013 water release,” says the decision.
