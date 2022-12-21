Court Stops Newsom/KKK Style Racism

By

If a corporate Board of Directors decided to allow only white people on the Board, the Democrats would throw a riot and kill off the company. Racism, they say is wrong—and they are correct. But when they practice KKK racial racism, it is OK. “California has passed several laws which require corporations to hire at least one director to fulfill a quota based on categories such as sex, race or sexual orientation. The appellate court rejected the California secretary of State’s emergency request to lift two injunctions issued by trial courts which claimed that the laws are unconstitutional. “The California courts again have upheld the core American value of equal protection under the law,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in Tuesday’s press release. “Judicial Watch’s taxpayer clients are heroes for standing up for civil rights against the Left’s pernicious efforts to undo anti-discrimination protections. Judicial Watch’s legal team has helped protect the civil rights of every American with these successful lawsuits.” Want to kill off a company or economy? Select Board members based on race, ethnicity, gender—not qualifications and abilities. Why do the Democrats and Newsom oppose the best and brightest?

California Court Blocks Diversity Quotas For Corporate Boards

ALEXA SCHWERHA, Daily Caller, 12/20/22

The California Court of Appeals upheld two injections against state-mandated diversity quotas on corporate boards earlier this month, according to court documents.

California has passed several laws which require corporations to hire at least one director to fulfill a quota based on categories such as sex, race or sexual orientation. The appellate court rejected the California secretary of State’s emergency request to lift two injunctions issued by trial courts which claimed that the laws are unconstitutional.

“The California courts again have upheld the core American value of equal protection under the law,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in Tuesday’s press release. “Judicial Watch’s taxpayer clients are heroes for standing up for civil rights against the Left’s pernicious efforts to undo anti-discrimination protections. Judicial Watch’s legal team has helped protect the civil rights of every American with these successful lawsuits.”

Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group, filed two lawsuits on behalf of individual California taxpayers which alleged that two laws passed between 2018 and 2020 to mandate diversity quotas in the workplace violated the Equal Protection Clause of the California constitution.

The first lawsuit was filed in 2019 and tackled a 2018 law which required every public corporation based in California reserve a seat on its board of directors for someone “who self-identifies her gender as a woman.”

Judicial Watch then filed a second lawsuit in 2020 against a law signed by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom which required that California-based companies use “racial, ethnicity, sexual preference and transgender status quotas” for their board of directors.

Judicial Watch and the California secretary of State did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.