By

Finally, an honest nation. If you watch TV you will see lots of ads for drugs. At the end of each ad there is a list of risks if you take the drug. Yet for the vaccine, you see government agents whine and cry you have not taken the jab—without mentioning the risks and unknown’s (unknown is the effect of the drug on fertility or cancer). “More than that, according to the latest reports, the country is reaffirming its commitment to adverse event reporting requirements to ensure all possible side effects are documented. These efforts from Japan’s health authority are in stark contrast to the measures taken by other countries to coerce citizens into taking the injection, downplaying side effects, and discouraging proper adverse event reporting – this is what the article published by NPR notes. “Additionally, Japan is emphasizing informed consent and bodily autonomy. Until the coronavirus pandemic, the concept of “informed consent” was considered sacred to healthcare professionals in the West.” Wow—unlike the demented Biden and the corrupt Newsom, Japan believes you have the absolute right to decide what drugs you will take, not government.

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

by Rada Mateescu, Health thoroughfare, 12/12/21

SHARE

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them.

It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn of dangerous and potentially deadly side effects such as myocarditis.

Reaffirming commitment to adverse event reports

More than that, according to the latest reports, the country is reaffirming its commitment to adverse event reporting requirements to ensure all possible side effects are documented.

These efforts from Japan’s health authority are in stark contrast to the measures taken by other countries to coerce citizens into taking the injection, downplaying side effects, and discouraging proper adverse event reporting – this is what the article published by NPR notes.

“Additionally, Japan is emphasizing informed consent and bodily autonomy. Until the coronavirus pandemic, the concept of “informed consent” was considered sacred to healthcare professionals in the West.”

Japan is reportedly especially raising concerns about the risks of myocarditis in young men injected with Pfizer or Moderna’s gene–therapy treatment. It’s also important to highlight the fact that the country is enforcing a strict legal reporting requirement of side effects that must take place within 28 days of the injections.

Pfizer makes massive move involving covid treatment

It’s been just reported that Pfizer will submit full data on its Covid treatment pill to the Food and Drug Administration in the coming days. This is what CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC on Wednesday.

Bourla said he’s confident the full results from the clinical trials will show that the oral antiviral pill, Paxlovid, reduces hospitalization and death by 89% as interim data showed in November. Paxlovid is taken in combination with a popular HIV drug, ritonavir.

“We will have the full set in a few days,” Bourla told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”