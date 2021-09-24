By

Between bad regulations, AB 5 forcing people to join a union, minimum wage for the unskilled that is $215 an hour, California now has an unemployment problem—add to this the COVID caused firings and resignations. Sacramento is killing the economy and creating poverty—as expected from a Socialist government. The productive people are fleeing the State—leaving behind the very rich, the very poor, and the illegal aliens to finance socialism. Never worked in other countries, will not work here.

COVID economy: California unemployment claims rocket higher, worst in five months

By George Avalos, Bay Area News Group, 9/23/21

Unemployment claims in California rocketed to their highest level in five months last week, raising uncertainties about the strength of a statewide economy attempting to recover from coronavirus-spawned maladies.

California workers filed 75,800 initial claims for unemployment during the week that ended Sept. 18, an increase of 24,200 from the prior week, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday.

The total number of claims is the highest first-time jobless filings have been since the week ending on April 24 — nearly five months ago — when jobless claims totaled 78,600 for that week, this news organization’s analysis of the Labor Department posts shows.

It is also the largest one-week increase since April 3, when jobless filings jumped by 39,100 during the seven-day stretch.

Nationwide, workers filed 351,000 initial claims for unemployment last week, an increase of 16,000 from the 335,000 that workers filed the prior week, the Labor Department reported.

The jobless claims that California workers filed last week are far higher than what would be normal in a healthy statewide economy.

The 75,800 claims that were filed last week are 69% higher than the average weekly totals for January 2020 and February 2020, the final two months before government agencies ordered wide-ranging business shutdowns to combat the spread of the coronavirus. During those two months, unemployment claims averaged 44,800 a week.