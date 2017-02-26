Cox: Fascist Progressive Left–Answering the Opposition: Civility and Truth

By

Congressman Tom McClintock stood up to the fascist Progressive Left. He responded to each and every question—real, imagined and hateful—so much so that by the end of his Sonora Townhall, the Fascist left before the end of the questions.

“McClintock confronted a variety of issues with comprehensive thoughtful answers including climate change history, a tutorial on the federal debt and its relationship to national security, and the need to return authority for funding and running education to the local level. He talked about the needs to properly deal with issues involving management of the national forests and the construction of more reservoirs to store water in California, an issue for which he long been a leader. Congress and our President need to confront the legitimate fear people have for the future and provide thoughtful, compelling answers. It serves no one, certainly not out country, to run away from confrontation and let your opponents win by refusing to compete in the war of ideas. It is also important to also understand a segment of the opposition is a well funded leftist cabal whose only goal is to win political control of Congress and the Presidency. The same can be said of the right. Honest debate will not impact them. However, there is another segment of loyal citizens who have some legitimate fears that should be addressed.” We need to respond to honest and sincere questions and concerns. At the same time we should not fear calling out in real terms the ideology of the Fascist Progressive Left. We have always had those that do not believe in freedom, are haters at their core and prefer violence and bullying to civil discourse. Force the Democrats to either deny these folks—or admit they approve. Is the Fascist progressive Left the new face of the Democrat Party? I think so.

Answering the Opposition: Civility and Truth

By Jack Cox, California Political News and Views 2/27/17

Last night United States Congressman Tom McClintock confronted the opposition at a spirited Town Hall meeting in the historic Gold Country Town of Sonora, California. McClintock’s approach to the opposition should be emulated by every Congressman or Senator in the nation. It was based upon civility and truth. The Congressman promptly arrived at 6 pm and stood behind the podium answering questions for two and half hours!

I arrived two hours in advance and talked with the crowd divided between opponents and supporters. The opposition now call themselves The Resistance which is defined as “the attempt to prevent something by action or argument.” That’s also the name of the secretive military force in the Star Wars saga. It was clear that most demonstrators were heavily influenced by the planning guides and directions coming from on MoveOn.Org and similar far left organizations.

Some wore signs declaring they were locals, not anarchists and were not paid. This is in reference to the reports that demonstrators at various events from town halls to even violent demonstrations are from out of the area and paid participants. One lady handed me a preprinted song sheet for God Bless America. As soon as the hall was filled the “Resistance” began to sing from their song sheets.

One lady was wearing a T Shirt with slogans “Climate Change is Real, Immigrants Matter, Black Lives Matter, and Women’s Rights are Human Rights.” There were a few signs equating President Trump to Adolph Hitler and a new logo for The Resistance that looked like like a radio wave. One man I talked to in is in the jewelry business and is now producing the logo as a jewelry piece with the sale proceeds going to the “Resistance.”

The demonstrators told me their goals were to change the narrative, attack Donald Trump personally, and oppose repeal of Obama Care and other entitlement programs plus global climate change initiatives curtailing the use of fossil fuels.

The crowd was split with about 60% from the opposition and the rest supporters. The opposition was not monolithic. There were a few loud mouth obnoxious people who shouted and yelled even using profanity. Many held preprinted signs labeling the Congressman, Republicans and President Trump as “Liars.” Some were definitely highly programmed and clearly represented the local Democratic Party liberal advocates and cheered and yelled on command. However, there were others, like the polite young couple sitting behind me, who sat quietly and listened with a small card board sign I never saw them hold up.

Some Congressmen and even US Senators are not holding Town Halls and seem to be fearful of the opposition. Congressman McClintock holds a totally different point of view declaring this debate is precisely about the greatness of America where a Democratic nation can debate the issues in freedom. He held the view that it was his responsibility to listen to his constituents and consider their comments, but then declared his responsibility is to make knowledgeable decisions. He quoted Edmund Burke, the Irish Statesman “Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays, instead of serving you, if he sacrifices it to your opinion. ”

While most demonstrators were highly partisan, there were others who were simply fearful of the future of their health care. This mess was caused by a poorly conceived plan about which Nancy Pelosi famously declared “But we have to pass the [health care] bill so that you can find out what’s in it….” Without Obama Care Congressmen wouldn’t be faced with this debate. The problem is that Republicans should have addressed the problems in health care years ago with their own plan. Knowing that this would be a big issue, a well conceived plan should have been ready to go the day the Congressional Session opened by Republicans.

The fear of the unknown causes all sorts of problems and fear about one’s family health care was clearly in the hearts of the more honest demonstrators to who I talked. Fear must be replaced by facts and knowledge. Every risk communication expert believes that is the only antidote.

McClintock confronted a variety of issues with comprehensive thoughtful answers including climate change history, a tutorial on the federal debt and its relationship to national security, and the need to return authority for funding and running education to the local level. He talked about the needs to properly deal with issues involving management of the national forests and the construction of more reservoirs to store water in California, an issue for which he long been a leader.

Congress and our President need to confront the legitimate fear people have for the future and provide thoughtful, compelling answers. It serves no one, certainly not out country, to run away from confrontation and let your opponents win by refusing to compete in the war of ideas. It is also important to also understand a segment of the opposition is a well funded leftist cabal whose only goal is to win political control of Congress and the Presidency. The same can be said of the right. Honest debate will not impact them. However, there is another segment of loyal citizens who have some legitimate fears that should be addressed.

It was inspiring last night that in the midst of a highly emotional debate to see one lone Congressman stand for nearly three hours to civilly, honestly and thoughtfully answer the questions of his constituents. He was prepared intellectually and knowledgably to confront the issues. He confronted his vocal attackers with restraint but with power and knowledge. He also held in deep respect his responsibility as the representative of all the people. I am hopeful that some people in the that room, like the young the couple behind me, learned a lesson last night of what a dedicated responsible elected official should look like and other members of Congress will emulate their colleague.

—-

Jack Cox, a former political journalist, was Chief of Staff to US Congressman Barry Goldwater, Jr. (R-Los Angeles) who helped conceive some of the first Congressional Town Hall Meetings beginning in 1970.