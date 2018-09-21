Coincidence? Developer who recently gained approval for project in Hayward bundled $12,816 in contributions to mayoral campaign

By

In 2015/16, the mayor of Concern, Tim Grayson, now a Democrat Assemblyman was caught taking $16,000 as a political donation from Lennar affiliated companies and consultants. At the time, the City Council was deciding between two developers a contract to develop the Naval Station, to create housing and commercial property. When it became public, due to the investigative reporting of Rich Eber, now a writer for the California Political News and Views, Grayson gave the money. Looks like a candidate for Mayor in Hayward took $12,000 in donations, all on the same day from a developer wanting to build homes, needing city council approval. “The backers of the project, Robert Telles of DNS Capital Partners and homebuilder KB Homes, expressed great disappointment at the decision. But a month later, the project was approved with great fanfare, with some councilmembers and the developer lauding the changes to the proposal as an example of consensus building between public and private entities. Telles offered six apartment units for affordable housing and $40,000 to the city for public improvements. With a November election quickly heating up in Hayward, there is growing questions about the reversal after the proponent of the Haymont project Robert Telles, his family members, and a LLC, poured in a single day 10 maxed-out campaign contributions into Hayward’s elections totaling $14,240.” The money, as of this writing, has not been given back. Who said government treats us all fairly and equally? Not in Concord or Hayward.

Developer who recently gained approval for project in Hayward bundled $12,816 in contributions to Mark Salinas’ mayoral campaign

Steven Tavares, East Bay Citizen, 9/20/18



When the Hayward City Council first heard a proposal to transform a downtrodden parcel on 26601 Mission Boulevard into a mixed-use project that includes 35 market-rate town homes and 39 market-rate apartment units, the plan was derided by city officials for its lack of affordable housing.

The backers of the project, Robert Telles of DNS Capital Partners and homebuilder KB Homes, expressed great disappointment at the decision.

But a month later, the project was approved with great fanfare, with some councilmembers and the developer lauding the changes to the proposal as an example of consensus building between public and private entities. Telles offered six apartment units for affordable housing and $40,000 to the city for public improvements.

With a November election quickly heating up in Hayward, there is growing questions about the reversal after the proponent of the Haymont project Robert Telles, his family members, and a LLC, poured in a single day 10 maxed-out campaign contributions into Hayward’s elections totaling $14,240.

Nine of the $1,424 contributions–the largest amount allowed in Hayward municipal races–went to Councilmember Mark Salinas, who is challenging Mayor Barbara Halliday this fall. All the donations were made Sept. 6, according to finance reports.

Salinas did not respond to an email asking for comment. Telles could not be reached for comment.

Robert Telles also gave a single $1,424 contribution to Councilmember Marvin Peixoto’s re-election campaign on Sept. 6, according to finance reports.

On Tuesday night, the Hayward City Council is set to approval the tentative tract map for the 35 town homes to be built on the Haymont property.