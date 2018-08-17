Craig Huey: I Illegally Registered to Vote as Another Person—California Sent me a Ballot!

By

Voter Fraud Exposed: How I Registered To Vote as a Fake Person—and Received a Ballot in the Mail!

Craig Huey, 8/16/18

I recently interviewed on Fox about voter fraud, and people were absolutely shocked.

I pointed out how voter fraud could easily happen…

And I showed how easy it is for a noncitizen to fraudulently vote in California and many other states.

But did you know that without voter ID, you don’t have to be a noncitizen to be registered to illegally vote?

Anyone can do it.

Let me tell you about Leslie Ross…

I was shocked by the amount of evidence exposing voter fraud in the state of California – and in many other states – including Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

It seems like the State of California will let any person – real or fake – register to vote and stay on the voter rolls. They don’t need to show proof of who they are, where they live, or even if they are still alive.

So, I decided to try to register to vote under a fake name – “Ms. Leslie Ross” – to see what would happen … and how far I could make it as a fake voter.

I was shocked by what happened … and you will be too, when you see how easy it could be to potentially commit voter fraud.

First, I went online to register to vote. It was a very simple process – requiring only my name, address, and state of birth.

They also requested my ethnicity, and asked for my political party. I registered as “Democrat.”

Then, I received an application in the mail, asking for my signature.

I signed the form and sent it back in … and received another letter asking for my California ID and social security number.

This is what the form looks like. Notice that “I am U.S. Citizen” and “I will be at least 18 years old by the next election” is already checked.

But before this form could have reached its destination, I received a ballot to vote in the June primaries!

The State of California was giving me the right to vote … without checking my name or proof of identification.

If it’s that easy to vote under a fake name, then potentially anyone could:

Commit voter fraud by signing up to vote as multiple people and voting on multiple ballots

Vote even though not a U.S. citizen

Here’s a photo of the ballot I received as “Leslie Ross,” with the “Official Voter Information Guide” addressed to Leslie Ross.

This disturbing experiment is proof that the State of California – and many other state governments – want to make it as easy as possible to vote in our elections … choose who runs our state … and influence our policies, laws and government.

They don’t care about whether you are legal, eligible … or even exist.

Of course, I will not use the ballot. But the state is ready to allow me to commit voter fraud.

We need to take a stand for integrity and transparency in our voting system.

Click here to sign the petition to STOP voter fraud. https://www.craighuey.com/stop-voter-fraud-now/

What do you think? Write me at craig@craighuey.com