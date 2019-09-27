Crime in San Diego Rises Again While Democrats Handicap Local Law Enforcement

I love how easy it is for government to lie. Read this: “The mid-year crime rates in San Diego have risen for the fifth year in a row according to a report released on September 10 by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG).

Violent crimes such as homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault have continuously increased over the past five years, with a high of 5,545 reports at the mid-year mark this year.

In comparing the mid-year numbers, there were only 5,330 violent crimes reported in 2015. This then increased in 2016 to 5,361, and later to 5,421 reports in 2017. This is a crisis in San Diego that should be addressed more publicly. However, property crimes— like burglary, larceny, and vehicle theft—have decreased by 11 percent.

There is a good reason that the STATISTICS for burglary, larceny vehicle theft have decreased. Under Prop. 47/57 the theft of anything of under $950 in value is NOT considered a felon. You are instead, if caught (rare) given a ticket to appear in court—which most do not). Easy to make crime go down if you do not count it. Yet, the big stuff has seen five straight years of increases. Going to San Diego? Be safe. Government is not protecting you. Could the open borders policy of the city be a reason for the increase? Let us see THOSE statistics.