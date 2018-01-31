Crime is Growing in California—Including Human Trafficking

By

Thanks to Prop. 57 and 47 California has a crime wave. While crime statistics are down, that is because many crimes are no longer counted as crimes—steal items under $950 and you do not get arrested or need to appear in court, just ignored it as an inconvenience. “More than 500 people have been arrested and another 56 rescued during a three-day human trafficking sting known as Operation Reclaim and Rebuild. The operation was led out by The Los Angeles County Regional Human Trafficking Task Forces, which is part of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. But the arrests spanned the state, with busts in Riverside County, Milpitas, and elsewhere. More than 85 organizations — state, federal, county, city and nonprofit — participated in the crackdown. According to the county, the victims included 45 women and 11 girls.” Note the article does not mention that almost all the victims are women from other countries—illegal aliens. This is want Jerry Brown and Pelosi are protecting victims of human trafficking by protecting the illegal alien kidnappers.

Human Trafficking Raids Net 510 Arrests, 56 Rescues in California

California County News, 01/31/2018

More than 500 people have been arrested and another 56 rescued during a three-day human trafficking sting known as Operation Reclaim and Rebuild. The operation was led out by The Los Angeles County Regional Human Trafficking Task Forces, which is part of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. But the arrests spanned the state, with busts in Riverside County, Milpitas, and elsewhere.

More than 85 organizations — state, federal, county, city and nonprofit — participated in the crackdown. According to the county, the victims included 45 women and 11 girls.

“Teams from throughout California have joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to come down hard on business as usual for the pimps, exploiters and those who believe that it’s acceptable to buy another human being for sexual purposes,” Sheriff McDonnell said. “The message we hope to send to the traffickers is: Don’t do business in Los Angeles County or the state of California, because we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

January is national human trafficking awareness month. Learn more about the crime of human trafficking and how you can help prevent it here.