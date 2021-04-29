Crime Wave in New York–Police Leaving in Massive Numbers

By

These two stories are tied together. The first talks about New York turning into a battlefield—and looking like Chicago. 50 people shot in seven days. The second story notes a 75% increase in cops quitting or retiring. That means the less experienced cops are left—and they are scared of being abused—and many cops in NY have. Or that if they arrest someone, they will be arrested and lose their financial security. Around the nation this is going on—yet the defund/Democrats continue to make us unsafe. And they you have that yahoo, LeBron James denouncing a cops that stopped a lack girl from being killed—because the cop is white. Yet James, like other cop haters such as Zuckerberg, Harris, etc. have armed bodyguards protecting them.

NYC sees bloodiest week this year

with 46 separate shooting incidents

New York Post, by Craig McCarthy

New York City endured its bloodiest week so far this year, as gun violence continues to soar ahead of what could be another violent summer. NYPD data shows 50 people were shot in 46 separate incidents over a seven-day period ending Sunday evening — a more than 300 percent surge from the same week in 2020. Last year, the city logged 11 shootings with 12 victims during the final full week of the month, April 20-26 — more than a month into the city’s COVID-19 lockdown, according to the data.

NYPD Officers Leaving In Droves, 75%

Increase In Quitting Or Retirement

In 2020

Daily Wire, by Hank Berrien

The members of the NYPD grew so disenchanted with their jobs in 2020 that over 5,300 uniformed officers either retired or quit, an astonishing 75% increase over the year before, amounting to 15% of the total number of officers on the force. The impetus for the officers quitting seemed to be the death of George Floyd and the unrest that followed; between May 25 and June 24, 2020, a whopping 272 officers left the force in one month.2,600 officers quit and 2,746 filed for retirement, according to the New York Post. The 5,346 officers who left the force were nearly 2,300 more than left the force in 2019