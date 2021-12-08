By

In San Fran you can get all the FREE marijuana you want, any quality or brand. All you have to do is steal—and you need not worry about the cops doing anything. This is a great story. The San Fran legal marijuana community is upset the cops have allowed it to be targeted by criminals. As if drug and grocery story, high end retails as well as Target and WalMart have not been a target of the smash and grab crowd. “When drug dealers complain about the lack of law enforcement protection, the boomerang has come full circle and hit us in the back of the head. Gangs of smash-and-grab thieves have targeted cannabis shops in the San Francisco Bay Area while firing 175 shots and stealing about $5 million’s worth of products. Alphonso “Tucky” Blunt, owner of a legal cannabis shop, criticized poor police protection and the bureaucratic details of business in Oakland: “I was safer, and had more money, [selling] on the street, illegally.” Such is the economic reality of the Bay area.” This is a great way to make money. You steal the product—so there is no cost. Then you go to San Jose or Concord and sell the stolen product—no overheard no cost for procuring the product. This is a great business thanks to the so called justice system in San Fran.

Critical Crat Theory: When intersectionality intersects with reality

By Robert E. Ford, American Thinker, 12/6/21

When drug dealers complain about the lack of law enforcement protection, the boomerang has come full circle and hit us in the back of the head.

Gangs of smash-and-grab thieves have targeted cannabis shops in the San Francisco Bay Area while firing 175 shots and stealing about $5 million’s worth of products. Alphonso “Tucky” Blunt, owner of a legal cannabis shop, criticized poor police protection and the bureaucratic details of business in Oakland: “I was safer, and had more money, [selling] on the street, illegally.” Such is the economic reality of the Bay area.

The thieves resell the stolen pot on the streets. City supervisor Rafael Mandeman said, “Sadly, the illegal market is flourishing by undercutting the prices of legal businesses, which is bad for our economy as illegal businesses pay no taxes.” For politicians, the sad part is the “no taxes” part. For the owners, it is the loss of their business.

What the city fathers did not foresee when they reduced economic crimes under $950 from a felony to a misdemeanor and advocated defunding the police, eliminating bail, and reducing jail overcrowding was the loss of their revenue. But it’s been worse than that: in October, the pharmacy chain Walgreens announced plans to close five of its stores in San Francisco, citing theft and retail crime as the main motivator behind its decision. And that was only the beginning. Some small businesses are following suit, like this Palo Alto clothing store. “I felt for us it was not only the safest thing but the smartest thing to just pull back our inventory and close the doors,” said Danny Ryan, who owns Kickz Inc. on Stevens Creek Blvd. “Our retail store will be closed indefinitely until further notice.”

In other news, some lesbians are demanding to “Get the L Out” of “LGBT+.” Jennie, a lesbian exercising her own sexual preference, should be free to love whom she loves, but it does not work that way under the Critical Crat Theory: “They said they would strangle me with a belt if they were in a room with me and Hitler. That was so bizarrely violent, just because I won’t have sex with trans women.” What does it even mean to be a lesbian if forced to have sex with a male who believes he’s a female?

And what does it mean to be a female athlete if forced to compete with males for scholarships and to be deprived of a fair chance? Title IX was passed to provide for equality between the sexes in sports. It is eviscerated if anyone can claim to be a female. I feel for the man, but the choice is the hurt feelings of the man who says he’s a woman or discrimination against half of the American population.

Oddly enough, a person falsely claiming to be an American Indian (I suppose you could call him a trans Indian) is now facing three counts of misrepresentation of Indian-produced goods and products and faces five years in prison. Lewis Rath “led collectors to believe they were purchasing authentic Native American carvings from him.”

Another collision intersects at the border. “Left largely unreported in the national press is that hundreds of thousands of Latino voters in rural Texas — the sons and daughters of early legal migration — also felt repulsed by the 2019 mass-migration crisis during which nearly one million illegal Central Americans swamped the border as Democratic voices encouraged it, litigated efforts to staunch the tide, and promised open gates under a Biden administration.”

In a country that demands that we repeat what we know is false, and never speak of certain proven truths, and comply with every government whim, our eyes are beginning to open. As the tidal wave of reality crashes into the quicksand shores of progressive America, we note an ever so slight tilting of their artificial ivory tower.