Would you hire an employee with a degree in “Trans Studies”—whatever that is? What qualifications in the real world do you have with classes in these subjects? Is this the best way to spend limited tax dollars and high tuition fees to finance a propaganda class? “California State University, Long Beach is looking for a new professor to teach classes on “transgender studies” and “gender variant theories.” The successful applicant for the new “Assistant Professor of Trans Studies” position will be required to teach numerous courses on transgenderism in the Women’s Studies Department, including classes on “Queering Gender,” “Introduction to Queer Studies,” and “Feminist Theory.” Feminist transnationalism “critiques Western mainstream feminism.” Why does Janet Napolitano and Jerry Brown allow the teaching of a course based on hate and division. This would be better taught by Antifa than a government school. Another example of why you should never vote for more money for government schools—at any levels.

CSU-Long Beach seeking prof to teach ‘Trans Studies’

Toni Airaksinen, Campus Reform, 9/26/17

 California State University, Long Beach is looking for a new professor to teach classes on “transgender studies” and “gender variant theories.”

 The new hire will be asked to develop courses on topics such as “transgender studies, feminist transnationalism, trans feminism, gender variant theories, and transmigration.”

The successful applicant for the new “Assistant Professor of Trans Studies” position will be required to teach numerous courses on transgenderism in the Women’s Studies Department, including classes on “Queering Gender,” “Introduction to Queer Studies,” and “Feminist Theory.”

Additionally, the new hire will be asked to develop courses in their field of expertise, which the college hopes will be related to “transgender studies, feminist transnationalism, trans feminism, gender variant theories, and transmigration.”

Gender variance, for example, refers to transgender or gender-nonconforming people, with the American Psychological Association (APA) noting that transgender “is an umbrella term for people whose gender identity or gender expression does not conform to that typically associated with the sex to which they were assigned at birth.”

Feminist transnationalism, on the other hand, is a theory that “critiques Western mainstream feminism for using itself as a referent for communities of color, and calls for a decentering from hegemonic Western discourse,” according to Canadian academic Sarat Colling, who adds that “anti-globalism and anti-capitalism” are “key” components of said theory.

In addition to teaching classes on such topics, the new Trans Studies professor will be asked to mentor students, publish research, and serve on various academic committees.

Notably, the Women’s Studies Department offers a variety of other feminist courses, including one on “the social construction of masculinity;” another titled “Lesbian Histories and Cultures;” and a class on “Queering Gender,” which is focused on the “intervention that queer theory seeks to make into heteronormative culture.”

Campus Reform reached out to the university for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.