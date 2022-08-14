Culver City Government:  We will Steal From the Middle Class and Give it to the “Poor”

By

Government in Culver City is no longer pretending to represent its citizens. Instead they are about to steal from some, give to others and ensure a fascist State. If you live in Culver City now, sell out—before you lose your equity in homes and bank accounts to the Fascist regime. “The city will work with the California Reparations Task Force to make local reparations a reality. Culver City is not the first SoCal city to make such efforts, according to Kamilah Moore, chairperson of the CA Reparations Task Force, and assistant city manager Onyx Jones. For example, West Hollywood’s City Council approved a Request For Proposal of a Historical Context Study that would help inform the next steps in establishing racial equity initiatives, according to Jones. The proposed study will cost about $100,000. Now you know why California is losing population—The policies of the State and local governments are similar to those in Cuba and China—theft if the priority of government.

Culver City One Step Closer To Making ‘Reparations A Reality’

Culver City Council agreed to work toward creating a system of reparation designed to narrow the racial income and housing gap in the city.

Rachel Barnes, Patch, 8/9/22

CULVER CITY, CA — The Culver City Council on Monday unanimously voted to begin working toward creating a system of reparation designed to narrow the racial income and housing gap in the city.

“Culver City took the next step towards making reparations a reality,” Mayor Daniel Lee said in a tweet. “I don’t put a high value on agreeing with everyone but I am happy to say the vote was 5-0.”

The city will work with the California Reparations Task Force to make local reparations a reality. Culver City is not the first SoCal city to make such efforts, according to Kamilah Moore, chairperson of the CA Reparations Task Force, and assistant city manager Onyx Jones.

For example, West Hollywood’s City Council approved a Request For Proposal of a Historical Context Study that would help inform the next steps in establishing racial equity initiatives, according to Jones. The proposed study will cost about $100,000.

Moore suggested that Culver City follow others’s steps and look toward pursing a Historical Context Study to help put together reparation plans for the area.

The council also considered creating a fund to correct for racial disparities in enforcement of marijuana laws and financial assistance for low-income residents, including people of color.

The council members all agreed that they would like to move forward in strengthening the Government Alliance on Race and Equity and look toward also doing a Historical Context Study.

“There’s a lot of power in policy making,” council member Yasmine-Imani McMorrin said during the meeting. “It’s incredibly important to move from the harm, and in many cases that harm is ongoing.”