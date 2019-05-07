Cunningham: Washington Post: Alexa has been eavesdropping on you this whole time

By

I will admit it—I have an Alexa in my living room. We use it to play songs, tell us about the weather and get distances from home to where we are going. It is on 24/7 and we spend a lot of time watching TV with the Alexa in same room. While I am VERY careful of what I say to folks in speeches, on phones, in meetings, I do get very flippant at home with my wife and family. Now, I found out that Alexa is sping on me! ““And now the craziest part: After quizzing these companies about data practices, I learned that most are sharing what’s happening in my home with Amazon, too. Our data is the price of entry for devices that want to integrate with Alexa. Amazon’s not only eavesdropping — it’s tracking everything happening in your home.” Glad to see that Assemblyman Cunningham has a bill to preclude so-called smart devices from tracking and spying on me. But, he is very wrong when he calls this “surveillance capitalism.” This is what totalitarians and dictators do—capitalists are honest folks, doing things with permission. Of course Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon which sells Alexa is a well known Leftist, owner of the Washington Post and hater of freedom and President Trump. Spying is not capitalism—it is socialism and totalitarianism—Cuba spies.

Today, The Washington Post published Technology Columnist Geoffrey Fowler’s piece about smart-home devices and their ability to record and track people in their own home.

Declaring that the amount of data collected on individuals in their own home would “make the East German secret police blush,” Fowler explores the types and amounts of data smart-home products collect:

“Every kind of appliance now is becoming a data-collection device. My Chamberlain MyQ garage opener lets the company keep — again, indefinitely — a record of every time my door opens or closes. My Sonos speakers, by default, track what albums, playlists or stations I’ve listened to, and when I press play, pause, skip or pump up the volume. At least they hold on to my sonic history for only six months.

“And now the craziest part: After quizzing these companies about data practices, I learned that most are sharing what’s happening in my home with Amazon, too. Our data is the price of entry for devices that want to integrate with Alexa. Amazon’s not only eavesdropping — it’s tracking everything happening in your home.”

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) spoke with Fowler regarding the Anti-Eavesdropping Act (AB 1395), which would prohibit smart speaker manufacturers from retaining and distributing recordings without user consent.

“‘[Smart speaker manufacturers] are giving us false choices. We can have these devices and enjoy their functionality and how they enhance our lives without compromising our privacy,’ Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R), the bill’s sponsor, told me. ‘Welcome to the age of surveillance capitalism.’”

AB 1395, introduced as part of the #YourDataYourWay privacy package, would stop these devices from eavesdropping on unsuspecting Californians, and would allow people to utilize the benefits of a smart home without having their privacy violated.

To read Fowler’s column in its entirety, click here. Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is a small business owner, former school board member and prosecutor, husband and father of four. He proudly represents all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of Santa Barbara County, including Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Cambria, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Orcutt, Pismo Beach, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria, and surrounding communities.

