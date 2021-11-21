CVS says it will close nearly 1,000 stores over the next three years

The way we work and consume has changed. Business travel is little needed—a zoom conference does the trick. Want dinner? Order it from a local restaurant and it will be delivered to your home—or you can order food from a grocery store, Amazon, WalMart and it will be delivered to your home. Work for a computer company, financial institution and other businesses, no need to go to your office—go to your bedroom that has your computer. Drugs? Kaiser sends them to you via mail. And Amazon has a company that will not only deliver the drugs to you, they will put them into daily packets—as will numerous other firms.

Now CVS is recognizing the change and will close 1,000 stores over the next three years. Amazon and other firms are now delivering, in pilot programs, as is WalMart, your drugs via a drone. With the labor shortage this allows growth of a customer base without the need of more employees or expensive brick and mortar facilities.

“Drug store chain CVS announced this week its plans to close nearly 1,000 stores over the next three years, a move the company said was part of a broader business and healthcare strategy.

The chain “will reduce store density in certain locations and close approximately 300 stores a year for the next three years,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business.”

These changes will also stop the shop lifting in San Fran and other metropolitan areas—which will help control costs.