DA Gascon Filing Briefs in Appellate Court Supporting Violent Criminal Defendants – Judge Refuses to Dismiss Allegations and Enhancements – Gascon Supporting Criminal’s Appeal

by Cece Woods, Current, 5/13/21

LA District Attorney George Gascon’s abuse of power has hit yet another milestone.

The newly elected pro-criminal District Attorney filed a brief in Appellate Court in support of … wait for it…The DEFENDANT.

Gascon, clearly confused as to what his true role is as District Attorney of Los Angeles, who swore to protect the rights of the citizens, particularly those who are victims of violent crimes, filed a response, in support of an appeal filed by the defendant after the judge refused to dismiss firearms enhancements and allegations.

D.A. Gascon ordered the prosecutor assigned to the case against Rehan Nazir to dismiss all the firearm allegations and enhancements. After reviewing the evidence, the judge refused the prosecutor’s request. Gascon then ordered the prosecutor to file an amended complaint with all the firearm allegations and enhancements removed, attempting to end around the judges order. The judge refused to accept the amended complaint because it wasn’t based on evidence and facts and there was no reasonable justification to allow the dismissal of all the firearm allegations.

Defendant Nazir appealed that decision to the court of appeals. And, in what is probably one of the most head-spinning moves we have seen yet by the pro-criminal D.A., Gascon joined the defendant and filed a motion to side with the defendant stating the firearms enhancements should be dismissed.

“…elected prosecutors cannot effectively carry out their constitutional responsibilities if they are forced to charge enhancements and seek penalties, that, in the elected prosecutor’s judgment, do not advance public safety or serve the interests of justice.” D.A. Gascon in his brief.

The District Attorney of Los Angeles, elected by the people and expected to prosecute criminals to the highest extent of the law in the name of public safety, takes serious issue with being “forced” to charge enhancements and seek penalties – and skyrocketing gun violence isn’t enough to get this embarrassment to the office of the District Attorney, to change his mind.

Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami has been a champion for victims rights openly opposing his boss D.A. Gascon’s dangerous pro-criminal directives. Twitter: @jonathanhatami

Gascon’s damaging directives and very public pro-criminal platform has inspired pro-victims rights and pro-law-enforcement groups to join forces launching a recall against D.A. Gascon. Additionally, city officials from eight cities around L.A. County have voted “NO CONFIDENCE” in Gascon further fueling recall efforts. Official petitions are expected to be circulated in the next couple of weeks.

The Nazir case is due to be heard on May 12th, 2021