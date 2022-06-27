DA Gascon Was Asked If He Had Anything to Say to Family of Murdered Officer. He Walked Out Instead. GASCON IS A COWARD

By

George Gascon is a co-conspirator in the murder of two El Monte police officers. He changed the changes against a violent career criminal, to get him back on the street. Then his buddie murdered two cops. Now his lack of humanity, since we know he has no common sense, is showing. “The family of Officer Joseph Santana have since blamed Gascon for his death. When Fox News reporter Matt Finn asked Gascon if he had anything to say to Santana’s family, Gascon walked out of the room. The El Monte City Council, all Democrats, voted unanimously in favor of a no confidence vote against Gason, the 35th city in LA County to do so. George Gascon is a coward.

DA Gascon Was Asked If He Had Anything to Say to Family of Murdered Officer. He Walked Out Instead.

Julio Rosas, Townhall, 6/22/22

|

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon remained unapologetic for his office’s decision to give an accused cop killer a slap on the wrist for a weapons charge and later went on to kill two El Monte police officers.

When Gascon became district attorney, his office reduced felon Justin Flores’ gun charge from 32 months in prison to two years of probation despite being a known gang member.

During a press conference, Gascon defended the decision to offer a lower sentence because Flores had no history of violence.

Gascon also claimed there was no evidence of a history of violence with Flores. He claimed Flores didn’t have contact w/ the criminal justice system after his 2011 strike, but his rap sheet shows numerous misdemeanor convictions in 2013, 2018, 2019, & 2020. @FoxNews

— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 21, 2022

The family of Officer Joseph Santana have since blamed Gascon for his death. When Fox News reporter Matt Finn asked Gascon if he had anything to say to Santana’s family, Gascon walked out of the room.

The El Monte City Council, all Democrats, voted unanimously in favor of a no confidence vote against Gason, the 35th city in LA County to do so.