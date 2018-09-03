By

Government and government policy is a major cause of homelessness. This includes Prop. 47, which opened the jail doors, made felons into choir boys and criminals are roaming our streets. Some of the criminals do not have a home—they just make our community unsafe. The Yolo County District Attorney is pinpointing Prop. 47 as a cause for homelessness. “Approved by voters in November 2014, Prop. 47 reclassified a number of crimes as misdemeanors instead of felonies, including shoplifting, forgery, fraud, petty theft and drug offenses. The measure was crafted as a way to alleviate jail populations, which are crowded with inmates whose crimes are arguably worse. Money saved from this change would then be put back into rehabilitation efforts and programs to combat recidivism. Although “well-intentioned,” the law has spurred an uptick in homeless individuals across the state, according to Reisig. “We can’t ignore it now.” The longtime county district attorney said the homeless population falls into three categories — the “truly destitute” individuals who lost their jobs, suffered a tragedy and are desperate for help; those suffering from mental illness; and those who are “driven by addiction.” Now, with the Democrats ending cash bail—watch as homelessness and crime rises—why not, no punishment and no place to go.

Yolo DA: Prop. 47 contributing to homelessness

By Sarah Dowling , Woodland Daily Democrat, 8/28/18

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig can pinpoint the “explosion of homelessness” in recent years to one factor — Proposition 47.

Approved by voters in November 2014, Prop. 47 reclassified a number of crimes as misdemeanors instead of felonies, including shoplifting, forgery, fraud, petty theft and drug offenses. The measure was crafted as a way to alleviate jail populations, which are crowded with inmates whose crimes are arguably worse. Money saved from this change would then be put back into rehabilitation efforts and programs to combat recidivism.

Although “well-intentioned,” the law has spurred an uptick in homeless individuals across the state, according to Reisig. “We can’t ignore it now.”

The longtime county district attorney said the homeless population falls into three categories — the “truly destitute” individuals who lost their jobs, suffered a tragedy and are desperate for help; those suffering from mental illness; and those who are “driven by addiction.”

“This category has exploded in the last few years,” Reisig explained, noting a relative of his has battled a heroin addiction for years and lives on the street in a nearby county.

“I have personal experience with what’s driving that choice,” he added. His family member has been placed in treatment programs with little success.

It is this third category of drug-addicted homeless that have been affected by Prop. 47, which according to Reisig created a “turnstile” of offenders both homeless and otherwise. It also eliminated the legal compulsion of treatment that existed before the law was passed. Reisig voiced similar concerns shortly after the law took effect.

Reisig equated a misdemeanor charge to a “ticket” as the county’s failure to appear rate is between 60 and 80 percent. A homeless person facing a misdemeanor drug charge can simply not show up to their court hearing, perpetuating the problem.

“We can’t arrest our way out of this,” Reisig added, noting that misdemeanors do not typically result in jail time and offenders are often “right back on the street.”

The Yolo County Jail is full and even if there were beds available, they would likely be saved for felony offenders.

However, Reisig clarified that his office does pursue prosecution on misdemeanor drug offenses, but the aforementioned challenges make convictions difficult.

“We don’t have the tools to hold people accountable for low level offences,” he said.

Without a legal compulsion for treatment, the DA’s Office has been working with the Woodland Police Department to find other solutions.

One such effort is HOST — Homeless Outreach Street Team — where officers on patrol interact and aid homeless individuals, including those who congregate in Freeman Park.

“The WPD strategy is a good strategy,” Reisig said. “They are out there engaging individuals.”