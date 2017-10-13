DACA In Action: Two ‘Dreamers’ caught smuggling illegal immigrants into U.S.

By

While Obama gave them amnesty, these criminals were jumping for joy. They could legally stay in the United States, while plying their trade—smuggling illegal aliens into the United States. Glad Barack gave them protection for their criminal activities. “Two young illegal immigrant “Dreamers” in the U.S. under protection of the Obama-era DACA deportation amnesty were caught smuggling illegal immigrants in separate incidents in Texas, authorities announced Thursday. The arrests come at a time when Congress is debating what to do about Dreamers, and the arrests could complicate the picture painted of Dreamers as law-abiding standouts who are victims of circumstance. Law abiding? By definition each violated our laws—knowingly or not. Intent is not the issue—it is the result of the action—crowded schools and emergency rooms, in California after the taxes paid by a few, it costs $21 billion. Does the law, or any law have any meaning? Yup, the President can give criminals the protection they need to commit crimes.

Two ‘Dreamers’ caught smuggling illegal immigrants into U.S.

By Stephen Dinan, The Washington Times, 10/12/17

Two young illegal immigrant “Dreamers” in the U.S. under protection of the Obama-era DACA deportation amnesty were caught smuggling illegal immigrants in separate incidents in Texas, authorities announced Thursday.

The arrests come at a time when Congress is debating what to do about Dreamers, and the arrests could complicate the picture painted of Dreamers as law-abiding standouts who are victims of circumstance.

Customs and Border Protection said the first smuggling attempt was broken up on Oct. 4, after Border Patrol agents stopped a car at a checkpoint on Interstate 35 and discovered two illegal immigrants from Brazil hiding in the trunk.

The driver of the car was from Guatemala, a juvenile who had been approved by the Obama administration for a DACA permit in 2016.

Three days later the same checkpoint snared another DACA recipient from Mexico smuggling an illegal immigrant from Mexico in his trunk.

Neither of the Dreamers’ names were released.