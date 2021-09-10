By

The definition of insanity is seeing something fail and doubling down and doing it again. Since we have had the vaccines, the number of COVID cases have gone up by over 300%. Before the vaccines almost no children got the virus, now we have an epidemic of kids being hospitalized. Could it be they are getting it from the super spreaders—their parents who have been vaccinated? “Daily coronavirus cases are four times higher than they were following Labor Day weekend of last year, with the number of daily deaths twice as high as they were this time in 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Since the global health crisis emerged in late 2019, the United States has recorded more than 40 million COVID-19 cases, including 4 million in the last month alone. Health officials noted the biggest difference between this year and last is the delta variant. They blamed the 316% increase over last year’s daily infections on the highly contagious COVID mutation as well as a large number of Americans refusing to become vaccinated against the fast-spreading disease.” Did the vaccines make the creation and spreading of the so called “mutilations” easier? Before more people die because of the lies of Fauci and dementia of Biden, we need real information, real studies, not extrapolations, to determine why with the vaccine we are getting more cases and kids are now being infected. In Israel, where EVERYBODY has taken the shots they are now are their FOURTH shot to control the virus—seems like the more shots given, the more the virus spreads—you do not have to be a scientist to see this.

Daily U.S. COVID cases up more than 300% from Labor Day last year

By Jessica Schladebeck and Joseph Wilkinson , New York Daily News, 9/7/21

Daily coronavirus cases are four times higher than they were following Labor Day weekend of last year, with the number of daily deaths twice as high as they were this time in 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Since the global health crisis emerged in late 2019, the United States has recorded more than 40 million COVID-19 cases, including 4 million in the last month alone.

Health officials noted the biggest difference between this year and last is the delta variant. They blamed the 316% increase over last year’s daily infections on the highly contagious COVID mutation as well as a large number of Americans refusing to become vaccinated against the fast-spreading disease.

According to data from Health and Human Services, hospitalization rates are also up 157% compared to Labor Day weekend 2020, leaving medical facilities packed to the brim and their staffs exhausted and overwhelmed.

Louisville Metro EMS paramedics transport a woman suspected of experiencing a severe COVID-19 emergency on a medical gurney from her home into an ambulance on September 6, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Kentucky is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, having recently recorded more than 4,400 cases a day. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

What’s more, intensive care units across several states are inching closer to full capacity, which could force doctors to make life and death decisions.

“We are perilously close,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told CNN. “You’re going to have to make some very tough choices.”

Last year, coronavirus cases spiked across 31 states and the positivity rate surged in 25 of them only two weeks after the Labor Day holiday. The 2020 figures prompted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to warn unvaccinated Americans last week against traveling for the holiday weekend this year.

She also emphasized that vaccinated people should wear their masks when required and that the high rate of virus transmission meant that it could be risky for them to travel as well.

Health officials are also monitoring the mu variant, which has now been detected in 49 states and Washington, D.C. The only state that hasn’t reported any mu cases, Nebraska, has largely stopped sharing comprehensive COVID data.

The exact differences of the mu variant remain unclear. Early data indicated it could be more resistant to vaccines and also more transmissible than the delta variant. However, New York City health leaders said Tuesday that the number of mu cases in the city has actually decreased in recent months.

In early June, mu made up about 20% of New York City cases, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said. That number is down to just 1% following Labor Day weekend, indicating that the delta variant is still dominant and more transmissible.

Vaccination rates have slowly perked up nationwide, with more than 5 million doses administered last week, according to Johns Hopkins data.

But that still lags way behind the 20 million-dose weeks from April and has not been enough to slow down the rapid delta spread. More COVID cases were recorded in the U.S. last week than in any week since January 2021, the peak of last winter’s surge. More deaths were recorded than any week since March.

Nationwide, only 53% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. About 73% of people eligible to be vaccinated have received at least one shot, but only 62% have completed the vaccine series, a gap of more than 30 million people.