Dallas-Fort Worth area posts largest growth in U.S.–NO Surprise

As we all know, Texas is growing productive families and businesses, while California is squeezing the middle class out of the State, while welcoming and protect criminals from foreign countries. The cost of a U-Haul from Los Angeles to Houston is $3200—the cost of the U-Haul from Houston to L.A. is $400. The market place explains what is happening. “From July 1, 2016, to July 1, 2017, six of the top 10 largest-gaining counties in the nation were in Texas — Bexar, Collin, Dallas, Denton, Harris and Tarrant. The remaining four counties on the list were Maricopa County, Arizona; Clark County, Nevada; Riverside County, in Southern California; and King County, Washington. “ Washington State has no income tax, Arizona and Nevada are free workers—the government does not allow unions to steal from workers paychecks—only Riverside County is on the list. Why? Folks from San Diego and Orange County, needing to stay in the area go to Riverside because housing is cheaper—for California.

Dallas-Fort Worth area posts largest growth in U.S.

Central Valley Business Times, 3/22/18

Sees a net growth of 146,000 people

Central Valley’s major metros gain a total of half that The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington (Texas) metropolitan area’s 146,000-population increase last year was the most of any metro area and Maricopa County, Arizona, saw a population increase of nearly 74,000 — the most of any county last year — according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s July 1, 2017, population estimates released Thursday.

“Historically, the Dallas metro area attracts large numbers from both international and domestic migration. Many of the other largest metro areas in the country rely mostly on international migration and natural increase for growth,” says Molly

Cromwell, a demographer at the Census Bureau.

Among the nation’s counties, the top 10 with the largest numeric growth are all located in the South and the West. The 10 largest counties in the country all maintained their rank compared to

last year.

In the Central Valley, the Census Bureau’s new figures for metro areas show Sacramento’s metropolitan area grew by 29,651 residents between 2016 and 2017, followed by the Stockton metro’s growth of 11,130.

In the following, the first number after a metro area is the population estimate for 2016. The second is last year’s and the

third is the increase year-over-year.

Bakersfield

885,086

893,119

8,033

Chico

226,525

229,294

2,769

Fresno

979,534

989,255

9,721

Hanford-Corcoran

149,797

150,101

304

Madera

154,966

156,890

1,924

Merced

268,878

272,673

3,795

Modesto

541,353

547,899

6,546

Sacramento

2,295,233

2,324,884

29,651

Stockton

734,294

745,424

11,130

Visalia-Porterville

460,835

464,493

3,658

From July 1, 2016, to July 1, 2017, six of the top 10 largest-gaining counties in the nation were in Texas — Bexar, Collin,

Dallas, Denton, Harris and Tarrant. The remaining four counties on the list were Maricopa County, Arizona; Clark County,

Nevada; Riverside County, in Southern California; and King County, Washington.