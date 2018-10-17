By

Another firm is leaving California. In this case the headquarters of the firm is being moved to Texas—of course. Watch as they eventually close the Silicon Valley offices—too expensive, taxes too high, high cost of housing—move to Dallas and really live. “A local tech company is merging with a Silicon Valley player – and the headquarters will stay in North Texas. Dallas-based Anblicks and Santa Clara, Calif.-based Cappius are teaming up in a merger that will bring together two companies that help clients with technology improvements with services around analytics, the cloud and integrations, among other things, according to a statement.” By moving to Texas the workers make an extra 13%–without costing the company a dime—that is the cost of taxes. Oh, the cost of a gallon of gas in Dallas is close to $1.50 LESS than in San Jose! Why wait, move now.

Dallas tech company merges with Silicon Valley player, retains Texas as HQ

By Brian Womack ,, Dallas Business Journal, 10/12/18

A local tech company is merging with a Silicon Valley player – and the headquarters will stay in North Texas.

Dallas-based Anblicks and Santa Clara, Calif.-based Cappius are teaming up in a merger that will bring together two companies that help clients with technology improvements with services around analytics, the cloud and integrations, among other things, according to a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combined company will operate under the Anblicks brand.

Kumar Kanakamedala , chief executive officer of Anblicks, will keep the title, while Cappius CEO Amit Babaria will be global head of sales.

The headquarters will be in Dallas with “significant sales and development offices” in California and New Jersey, along with Canada and India.

The companies have more than 400 technology professionals and over 100 data analysts and data science experts.

Anblicks was founded in Texas in 2004 and has served more than 300 customers. Customers include high-profile names like Toyota, Panasonic and Macy’s.

“We are better equipped to help companies transform digitally much faster and at an economical cost,” Kanakamedala said in the statement, commenting on the merger.

Anblicks, in addition to analytics, offers a bevy of technology services that include everything from back-office applications to artificial intelligence.

Cappius also offers a wide-ranging set of services around technology such as mobile, big-data systems and data science.

“Anblicks has an outstanding track record of serving its global customers,” Babaria said in the statement.

“We are on a compelling journey and the time is right for us to merge and serve global markets with our state-of-the-art advanced analytics products and solutions.”