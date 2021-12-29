By

While the State of California is looking at wasting $10 billion building and repairing government schools. That is besides the money to do the same in the current approved budget. This at a time when enrollment is quickly declining—in 2020 by 160,000. Here we have a school district doing the right thing—they are going to use excess property to create housing, some of which will be for teachers. Hopefully these new homes will go on the property tax rolls and create property tax money as well as needed housing. “School districts have increasingly turned to their surplus land to either sell or build housing for their teachers and other educators to help stabilize their workforce, as well as school finances. Jefferson Union High School District, which encompasses Daly City and part of Pacifica, is looking to tap its extra land for a large residential development that goes beyond educator housing. But critics say if a past venture is any indication, the funds gained for the school district could be underwhelming. At the same time, affordable housing in the area could be farther out of reach for local residents. Moreover, the controversial project would remove a swath of green space in a city that has little of it now. The proposed project known as Serramonte del Rey would build 1,100 units of housing with just 10% designated as affordable, not including its 122-unit building for educator housing already approved and under construction. The district has not yet said how much money the project would bring. Not as much as we want, but going in the right direction. But I wonder about the legality—the property is owned by all the taxpayers, but only teachers get to buy. What happens when they move, retire or are fired—do they lose their homes as well?

Daly City school district looks to boost funds by developing surplus land

But critics say the funds gained could be underwhelming

By Ida Mojadad, SF Examiner, 12/28/21

One Daly City school district has a different approach to raising badly needed revenue: Build predominantly market-rate housing on district land and reap part of the profits.

School districts have increasingly turned to their surplus land to either sell or build housing for their teachers and other educators to help stabilize their workforce, as well as school finances. Jefferson Union High School District, which encompasses Daly City and part of Pacifica, is looking to tap its extra land for a large residential development that goes beyond educator housing.

But critics say if a past venture is any indication, the funds gained for the school district could be underwhelming. At the same time, affordable housing in the area could be farther out of reach for local residents. Moreover, the controversial project would remove a swath of green space in a city that has little of it now.

The proposed project known as Serramonte del Rey would build 1,100 units of housing with just 10% designated as affordable, not including its 122-unit building for educator housing already approved and under construction. The district has not yet said how much money the project would bring.

It has the enthusiastic approval of the district’s teacher’s union and its students who are desperate for stability in the classrooms, assuming the increased revenue goes toward salary raises. The district argues the Serramonte del Rey development is necessary because Jefferson Union is one of the least-funded high school districts in San Mateo County, losing about 25% of its staff annually.