Dams to be Demolished: No Replacement for Loss of Hydroelectric Power

California gets a lot of its electricity from dams in Oregon. Thanks to the Democrats, Guv Nuisance and his fellow Democrats that energy will shortly be ended. In its place? Nothing. As the dams are demolished watch the number of electrical outages rise?

Then, through our water bill we will pay for the right NOT to get a stable source of energy. Another reason to leave California, the Democrats are closing it down for all but the elites, the rich and the poor.

Southern Oregon dams one step closer to coming down after interstate deal

Photo courtesy of lydiashiningbrightly, flickr

By Tim Gruver | The Center Square, 11/19/20

(The Center Square) — The four hydroelectric dams sitting on the Klamath River falls are one step closer to demolition after decades of allegations by native tribes and environmentalists that it threatens salmon runs.

A new deal announced on Tuesday will see Oregon and California partner up with the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, a nonprofit, to pay the hefty price for demolishing the structures.

The dams’ removal is estimated to cost $493 million, according to a 2013 study by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. That number exceeded the previous $450 million limit California and Oregon agreed to earlier this year.

The dams block roughly 420 miles of potential salmon habitats, federal researchers wrote, and have some effect on fostering local algal toxins hazardous to resident fish.

That study included a survey of the 12-county Klamath area which found that 38.5% of respondents said they got their electric power from the dams.

Another 57.9% of respondents said they used the Klamath river for boating or rafting while 48.8% said they swam there. About 10.5% said they conducted religious ceremonies there.

Respondents overwhelming agreed that that the river was important for electric power (48%), recreation (73%), fish habitats (92%), irrigation (92%), and to provide native tribes with traditional fishing areas (59%).

U.S. Fish and Wildlife investigators wrote in the study that they could not determine what effect the dams’ removal would have on native fish populations due to changing weather and ocean conditions.

The dams are operated by the Berkshire Hathaway-owned utility company, PacifiCorp, which will split the demolition costs three ways with California and Oregon.

PacifiCorp will relinquish the license to run the dams to the two states and Klamath Renewal until the dams are put out of commission. The nonprofit will handle the work of dismantling the four dams.

This new deal awaits the green light from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The news comes as dams all over the Pacific Northwest face scrutiny from federal regulators and environmental groups regarding their economic efficiency and environmental impact.