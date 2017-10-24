Darrell Steinberg Claims to be Blind to Sexual Predators/Abuse While in Legislature

By

You have to give the Democrats the chutzpah award for lying with a straight face. Former Democrat State Senator Leader, now, Sacramento Mayor, Darrell Steinberg made this claims,

“I didn’t witness it myself,” says Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who spent 16 years in the state Senate and Assembly, “but, there was extensive training and certainly the culture of the Capitol emphasizes consistently that sexual harassment of any kind is unacceptable and inappropriate and yet the letter evidences that it still goes on.”

Notice the weasel words, “I didn’t witness it myself”. So, since he did not see it, it did not happen. How about all the reports of sexual abuse that was given him? How about the ethics committee reports? Why are we listening to one of the people that protected the sexual predators in the Capitol?

Steinberg Says He Didn’t Witness Sexual Harassment As State Lawmaker

Bob Moffitt, Capitol Public Radio, 10/23/17

As more information emerges from allegations of pervasive sexual harassment at the California State Capitol, the former head of the State Senate says he was surprised.

Last week, 150 women reacted to the sexual assault and harassment scandal involving Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein by issuing an open letter alleging widespread sexual harassment at the Capitol.

“As much progress as we have made, there is still more work to do,” Steinberg says. “The letter was very disheartening to me to know that power is still used in ways that subject women especially to that kind of behavior and that kind of treatment.”

Steinberg, who was the Senate President Pro Tem from 2008 to 2014, says the letter is proof more must be done to prevent women from becoming victims in the workplace.