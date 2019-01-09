By

The information is clear—thanks to our laws, foreigners are taking jobs from Americans. "In December 2018, foreign-born worker employment increased 5 percent compared to the same time last year, adding an additional more than 1,300 workers. Meanwhile, native-born Americans saw an employment increase of only 1.2 percent year-to-year, five times less job growth as their foreign worker competitors. The foreign-born workforce — those who are employed and looking for work — also had sharply higher gains than native-born Americans. Last month, the number of foreign-born workers in the labor force increased 4.5 percent. At the same time, native-born Americans in the labor force increased only 1 percent. Yet San Fran Nan and Schumer are upset that the President of the United States is fighting to assure jobs for Americans—while they prefer jobs for foreigners and foreign felons. When will the American people revolt against the Democrat Party?

Data: Foreign Workers Continue Making Significant Job Gains over Americans

John Binder, Breitbart, 1/4/19

Foreign workers are continuing to make significant employment and job gains over native-born Americans, newly released Bureau of Labor Statistics data reveals.

In December 2018, foreign-born worker employment increased 5 percent compared to the same time last year, adding an additional more than 1,300 workers. Meanwhile, native-born Americans saw an employment increase of only 1.2 percent year-to-year, five times less job growth as their foreign worker competitors.

The foreign-born workforce — those who are employed and looking for work — also had sharply higher gains than native-born Americans. Last month, the number of foreign-born workers in the labor force increased 4.5 percent. At the same time, native-born Americans in the labor force increased only 1 percent.

Foreign-born workers’ unemployment rate has dropped five times as much as native-born Americans’ unemployment rate.

In December 2018, foreign-born workers unemployment rate fell 13 percent compared to the same time the year before. Native-born Americans, meanwhile, fell only 2.6 percent year-to-year.

The foreign-born labor participation rate increased about 1.1 percent last month while native-born Americans’ labor participation rose less than 0.5 percent.

The fast-growing employment of foreign-born workers over American citizens — which was evident in November 2018 as well — is exacerbated by the country’s wage-crushing national immigration policy whereby about 1.5 million mostly low-skilled legal and illegal immigrants are added to the U.S. population every year.

While legal immigrants continued being admitted to the U.S. to take blue-collar working-class jobs and many white-collar, high-paying jobs, there remain 6.3 million Americans who are unemployed, 12.5 percent of whom are teenagers and nearly 6.6 percent of whom are black Americans.

Overall, about remain about 1.3 million U.S. workers have been jobless for more than two years, accounting for 20.5 percent of the unemployed population. Roughly 4.7 million workers are working part-time but want full-time jobs, and 1.6 million workers want a job, including 375,000 workers who are discouraged by their job prospects.