Daughter of Democrat Senator Joe Manchin INDICTED For Epi-Pen FRAUD

By Ross Todd, Recorder, 6/15/18

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and former COO and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani face federal criminal charges for allegedly inducing doctors and patients to use the blood testing company’s laboratory services, even though they knew Theranos couldn’t consistently produce reliable results for certain blood tests.

Alex G. Tse, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California announced Friday that a grand jury had indicted Holmes and Balwani on two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud.

