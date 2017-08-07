By

Every time your city council, school board or other government agency raises the pay of its employees, the cost of benefits also go up. Yet, there is no mention of that is the cost of the increases—nor does the government body have to prove there is a source of funding for the increases, without increasing taxes or cutting basic services. While this article is about Chico—it could also be about Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks or Modesto. “Of course, all cities play that game. If we don’t pay more than other cities, we’ll lose our best employees. And so every city’s payroll climbs ever higher. Few are willing to say, “Let’s take our chances.” City councils and county supervisors are elected by us to look out for our interests. So are members of the Legislature, who have their own pension problem with state employees. Just about everybody in all of those offices keeps the long tradition alive of doing absolutely nothing. Inertia, or lack of it, is too hard to fight. It’s easier to join them.” Elected officials no longer ask if an employee is doing their job—they just want to know what other cities or agencies are paying for the same job. That means pay increases are not based on quality or productivity, just on keeping employees, good or bad. Now you know why many government employees do not care about their customers—you, the taxpayer.

David Little: Who’s looking out for the taxpayer?

David Little, Chico ER, 08/06/17

My name is Joe Taxpayer and I’m running for Chico City Council.

Let me know whether I have a snowball’s chance of getting elected.

I read in the newspaper this week about the city’s pension problem and how the city can’t afford to pay its retirees. Actually, the city can afford it, but it’ll happen at the expense of current services. Cops and firefighters, tree trimmers and pothole fillers, and every other service the city provides, will have to be cut a few years down the road to pay for this pension tsunami that everybody agrees is coming but nobody is addressing.

The solution isn’t to decrease anybody’s already-earned pension. That’ll never happen. The solution is to reduce salaries of city employees so we taxpayers aren’t shelling out $100,000 a year to support some retiree’s golf habit.

In 2015, according to Transparent California, 37 people who formerly worked for Chico city government were making more than $100,000 a year in retirement. The average retirement pension for Chico’s “full-career” retirees, according to the website, was nearly $80,000 annually.

Pensions, of course, are tied to salaries. In 2016, 110 city government employees in Chico earned $100,000 or more. An additional 65 earned between $80,000 and $100,000. They’ll be earning more by the time they retire, and their retirement often can be close to their highest salary earned.

The government pension is a sweet deal. It’s nothing like what you receive in the private sector.

Same thing with the pay scale. At the meeting Tuesday where the City Council fretted over the long-term pension problem (then did nothing), the council also gave a $9,000 raise to the city manager (at least the council made sure it wouldn’t be added to his pension) and approved promotions and raises for the top two people in the community development department, who will now earn $132,730 and $120,470 annually.

Randall Stone and Karl Ory voted against all three raises, to their credit. The rest of the councilors would tell you that’s what they need to pay to keep good people.

Of course, all cities play that game. If we don’t pay more than other cities, we’ll lose our best employees. And so every city’s payroll climbs ever higher. Few are willing to say, “Let’s take our chances.”

City councils and county supervisors are elected by us to look out for our interests. So are members of the Legislature, who have their own pension problem with state employees. Just about everybody in all of those offices keeps the long tradition alive of doing absolutely nothing. Inertia, or lack of it, is too hard to fight. It’s easier to join them.

In Chico, the mayor works at Chico State. The former mayor is a city manager in Biggs. Locally elected councils are often filled with government employees. Some joined the public sector after getting elected because they want a seat on the gravy train.

Think they’re going to reform the system and lower public-employee pensions? Yeah, me either.

Aside from that, you make a lot of people angry when you talk like this. Can’t blame them. If you made $120,000 a year and some local wanna-be politician said you should earn half that, you’d do everything you could to protect yourself. If that candidate said nobody should earn $100,000 a year for sitting on the couch, and you were looking forward to doing just that in a couple of years, you’d feel threatened. You’d fight that person’s candidacy with every dollar you had. And you have a lot of them. So does your union. They’re not going to sit on the sideline. They’re going to throw out big money to defeat this troublemaker.

Some regular folks might say, “Yeah, I like this Joe Taxpayer. He tells it like it is.” But would they bankroll a rebel in what would be an expensive battle?

So, back to that question I asked earlier. The question wasn’t whether you would vote for me. The question was whether there was any chance in the world I could get elected.

The answer to that question tells you why we have a problem.