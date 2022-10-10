Dean Preston did not explain why he does not want the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron to fly over San Fran

By

How radical is San Fran office holders? They not only do not want cops on the streets. Now we find they do not even like the Blue Angels—an entertainment group, not fighting group, of the Navy.

“Dean Preston did not explain why he does not want the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron to fly over San Francisco

By Landon Mion | Fox News, 10/9/22

The Blue Angels’ scheduled show in San Francisco for Fleet Week was canceled Sunday due to weather conditions, and a Democrat city council member suggested the planes not be permitted in the city’s skies.

District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston, a self-described Democratic socialist, said the planes should be banned from the city’s airspace.

“The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco,” he wrote on Twitter. “That’s it. That’s the tweet.”

Actually, this is good news—if invaded, San Fran does not want to be protected or saved. When the totalitarians take over it will be difficult to see a difference in governance.

Preston did not elaborate further on why he decided to take issue with the U.S. Navy’s fighter jet demonstration squadron and his office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Blue Angles ended up not soaring over San Francisco because their planned performance was canceled.

“Due to the weather conditions, we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show,” the Blue Angels Twitter account wrote.

“We want to send a special thank you to the city of San Francisco for the hospitality and we are looking forward to clearer skies next year, at San Francisco Fleet Week 2023!” the post continued.

Fleet Week events were delayed on Sunday because of fog, according to an announcement issued at around 1 p.m. Thousands of people still made their way to Crissy Field for the events, KRON4 reported.