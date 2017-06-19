Death of California Board of Equalization: SB 86 and AB 102

The Board of Equalization is dead. Thanks to the Democrats, bureaucrats, instead of elected officials will decide tax cases. In a comparatively short time—a whole government agency, elected by the people exists, now, in name only.
“Senate Bill 86 and AB 102 drastically change the way California has administered and collected numerous taxes and fees for the last 138 years. The Board of Equalization has four elected members, the State Controller serving as the fifth member, 4,700 employees, and hundreds of thousands of permit holders who provide over $60 billion (or 1/3) of California’s revenue. The Board of Equalization to date has taken concrete steps toward addressing the issues facing the agency and believes that more time should be given for the benefit of all California taxpayers.
KEY POLICY CONCERNS
Decisions of This Magnitude Do Not Belong in a Budget Bill
Legislation enacted by the California Legislature is fully discussed and vetted through the committee process and a full floor vote in both the Assembly and Senate. SB 86 and AB 102 offer a sweeping change to one of government’s core functions – tax collection – through the budget process. In this process, there is little to no opportunity for public comment. As discussed below, the Legislature only has until midnight on June 15 to enact a budget bill. This leaves an important policy decision with far reaching consequences in a rushed position. Policy issues of far reaching importance should receive, and deserve, the benefit of the full committee and floor vote process. For these reasons, SB 86 and AB 102 should not be included in the 2017 budget. More time should be allowed for a deliberative process where taxpayers and legislators have a better opportunity to fully weigh the issues concerning the Board of Equalization.”
Guess the idea of an independent tax agency is not what the Democrats want—this is more “deep State” powers in the hands of a few, nameless, faceless folks that answer to the unions and Democrat Party, not the people of California. Notice the media barely mentioned this coup against the voters of California. The measure passed, is in the budget which Brown is going to sign—killing off more checks and balances. Angry yet?
|
|
Profile