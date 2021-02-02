By

Gov. Newsom has violated the law and stopped the death penalty. He even gave death row inmates pardons. And he gave them hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment checks! Newsom has made sure that court orders are not carried out, instead inmates die of boredom after 20-30 years. Here we have someone on death row for twenty years. Do you really think it takes the courts that long to hear appeals? “A man who was sentenced to death more than 20 years ago for multiple killings has died after being found unresponsive in his prison cell Sunday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The cause of death of Louis Peoples, 58, will be determined by the Marin County Coroner’s Office, according to CDCR. Peoples was sentenced to death Aug. 4, 2000, for three counts of first-degree murder with the use of a firearm.

Why Recall Newsom? Because he lied when he took his oath of office to uphold the laws of the State of California.

Death row inmate convicted of multiple murders found dead in cell

KGET, 1/27/21

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was sentenced to death more than 20 years ago for multiple killings has died after being found unresponsive in his prison cell Sunday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The cause of death of Louis Peoples, 58, will be determined by the Marin County Coroner’s Office, according to CDCR. Peoples was sentenced to death Aug. 4, 2000, for three counts of first-degree murder with the use of a firearm.

There are currently 706 people on California’s death row, CDCR said. In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order halting all executions in the state while he remains governor.