Death row inmate found dead in cell Monday –After 27 YEARS on Death Row

Another Death Row inmate has died at San Quentin. No not by execution, but boredom and the legal system., Jose Guerra has been in death row since 1993—27 years . Seriously, you would think the courts could make a decision in that amount of time. Another example of why trust and respect in government is so low. There are 706 more inmates waiting to die of boredom at San Quentin.

Death row inmate found dead in cell Monday

Photo credit: Michael Coghlan via Flickr

Crime Watch, KGET, 1/5/21

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at San Quentin State Prison was found dead in his cell Monday, prison officials said.

The cause of death of Jose Francisco Guerra, 61, will be determined by the Marin County coroner’s office, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Guerra, housed on death row since 1993, was found unresponsive at about 2:15 p.m. Staff sounded an alarm and performed life-saving measures, but Guerra was pronounced dead around 3 p.m., CDCR officials said.

Guerra was convicted in Los Angeles County of first-degree murder while armed with a firearm. There are currently 706 inmates on California’s death row.