Death threats against Trump Ambassador Nominee and Family—Withdraws Name

The Schiff/AOC/Harris/Pelosi Left is dangerous. Not only will they vote against you, smear you and try to defeat you in office, but if you are nominated by President Trump—for a large office or a small one, they will harass you to get you to withdraw. If that does not work—threaten the family and kids with violence. Even the biggest and the best will fold. Doug Manchester a San Diego power player was to be the ambassador to the Bahamas—then they threatened children in his family.

“Manchester, nicknamed “Papa Doug,” withdrew himself for consideration for the ambassadorship last month “due to the threats on his and his family’s lives including three infant children under 4 years old,” according to a statement Manchester Financial Group gave to the Nassau Guardian.

President Donald Trump first nominated Manchester in 2017 and re- nominated him in 2018 and 2019 after his nomination languished in the U.S. Senate. In September, Manchester launched a private disaster relief effort in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian’s damage to the archipelago.

Notice CNN, MSNBC, the Times, Post and Fake News media has been silent. Obviously they do not care. Seriously why does it take almost three years to approve an Ambassador to the Bahamas? This is why so many Cabinets and Departments are run by “Acting” leaders—Democrats will not allow a Trump Administration to be truly formed.