December: 3700 Get California Jobs—68,000 STOP Looking

By

On June 15, 2016 Guv Brown admitted the truth while signing the 2016-17 budge, “California is heading into a recession.” In December sales, income and corporate tax collections were down 12%–in January he submitted a budget with a $2 billion deficit—actually close to $4 billion since he shipped about $2 billion a year in State spending to the counties. Now we get the December, 2016 job numbers—and they are downright ugly. “December was a disappointing month for the California labor market. The state added just 3,700 jobs last month, and nearly 68,000 people left the labor market. Although the unemployment rate dropped, from 5.3 percent to 5.2 percent, that’s only because so many Californians stopped looking for work. That shrinking labor force is largely responsible for the drop in the jobless rate. It’s the second consecutive subpar labor market report for California, which only added 13,000 new jobs in November. Bad policies, high taxes, a Nanny State and Democrat leadership in Sacramento has finally presented the expected results—we are in a recession and possible a death spiral. The legislative Democrats are spending $25,000 a year on one of the sleaziest attorneys is America to “fight” President Trump. Sacramento does not get it. Obama gave us Trump. Brown is going to give us a California version of Trump. Thank you.

Ben Adler, Capitol Public Radio, 1/20/17

December was a disappointing month for the California labor market. The state added just 3,700 jobs last month, and nearly 68,000 people left the labor market.

Although the unemployment rate dropped, from 5.3 percent to 5.2 percent, that’s only because so many Californians stopped looking for work. That shrinking labor force is largely responsible for the drop in the jobless rate.

It’s the second consecutive subpar labor market report for California, which only added 13,000 new jobs in November.

But overall, 2016 was a good year for California. The state added more than 330,000 jobs – a growth rate of two percent – and the unemployment rate fell by 0.7 percent.

The two sectors with the largest gains last year were educational and health services, and government. The manufacturing sector was one of two that lost jobs.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in the four-county Sacramento area dropped over the last year from 5.5 percent to 4.9 percent. The capital region added nearly 30,000 jobs in 2016.

From November to December, the construction and government sectors saw the biggest job losses. The state Employment Development Department says there are fewer construction jobs in the winter when it’s raining. And when schools close for winter break, there are fewer government jobs…government includes education. Job losses were offset by gains in: leisure-and-hospitality; and trade-transportation-and-utilities.