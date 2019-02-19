Deckers to Close in Camarillo With 99 Jobs Lost–Another Sign of California Recession?

By

In the same issue of the San Fernando Valley Business Journal showing 99 jobs lost at Deckers, you also have Bank of America killing 120 jobs in Simi Valley and PayLess closing six stores in Ventura County. Jerry Brown said California has entered a recession. San Fran and L.A. have had homes sales drop by 20% each—Orange County is enduring only a 10% drop. “Deckers Outdoor Corp. will close its Camarillo distribution center this summer, resulting in layoffs for 99 employees. The Goleta footwear designer and distributor notified the state Employment Development Department early this month that the layoffs started in November and would wrap up by Aug. 31.” High taxes, high housing costs, gridlock, bad schools, government control of our lives—and Sacramento taking over zoning and building permits for the cities. No need for an elected city council, the Capitol will control your town. Could that be why we are in a recession? Thanks to government folks and businesses are fleeing the State while they can.

Deckers to Close in Camarillo With 99 Jobs Lost

By Mark Madler , San Fernando Valley Business Journal, 2/18/19

Deckers Outdoor Corp. will close its Camarillo distribution center this summer, resulting in layoffs for 99 employees.

The Goleta footwear designer and distributor notified the state Employment Development Department early this month that the layoffs started in November and would wrap up by Aug. 31.

“This will be a permanent closing of the entire Camarillo distribution center, and employees will be laid off in stages as the operations of the center wind down,” said the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification sent by Deckers on Feb. 5.

Positions being eliminated include 35 warehouse associates, 32 equipment operators, seven supervisors and four shipping and receiving clerks.

Deckers was founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl Lopker. Its name was changed to Deckers Outdoor Corp. in 1993 when the company went public on the Nasdaq. Its brands include Ugg, Teva, Sanuk and Hoka One One.