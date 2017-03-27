“Decline to State” may pass Republicans in California Very Soon

By

Congratulations to the California Republican Party and its strategy NOT to register voters. In 2015-16 the Party raised $19 million. For that we lost three incumbent Assembly seats and a GOP Senate seat. In the 2011-12 election cycle the CRPO went one million in debt, registered lots of voters—and WON two Assembly seats. Which results do you want–$19 million and lose four seats or go in debt by a million and GAIN two seats. “While Democrats are the state’s largest party with 8,700,440 or 44.8 percent of the total registered, Republicans hold a slim lead over “no party preference” at 5,027,714 or 25.9 percent to the 4,762,212 or 24.5 percent of those with no party preference. That translates into a lead for the GOP of 265,502 voters.” Yet, without any competition those that lost the Legislature to a super majority of Democrats, won election and re-election—without any competition. What do you make of that?

No party may pass Republicans in California

Central Valley Business Times, 3/24/17

Record voter registration

“It is clear that Californians are engaged”

Californians who have registered to vote without declaring a political party are almost the state’s second largest political “party,” according to the latest voter registration figures.

While Democrats are the state’s largest party with 8,700,440 or 44.8 percent of the total registered, Republicans hold a slim lead over “no party preference” at 5,027,714 or 25.9 percent to the 4,762,212 or 24.5 percent of those with no party preference. That translates into a lead for the GOP of 265,502 voters.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla says a record 19,432,609 Californians are registered to vote, which is 77.92 percent of eligible Californians. The report reflects registration data through February 10.

“Voter registration in California continues to climb, following a historic 2016 election year, where a record 14.6 million Californians cast ballots in the November General Election. Typically voter registration declines after an election,” says Mr. Padilla. “It is clear that Californians are engaged and want to be active participants in our democracy.”

Since the last odd-numbered year report of voter registration in February 2015:

The total voter registration in the state increased from 17,717,936 to 19,432,609.

The percentage of eligible Californians who are registered to vote increased from 72.7 percent to 77.9 percent.

The percentage of voters who have no party preference increased from 23.6 percent to 24.5 percent.

The percentage of voters registered with a qualified political party decreased from 75.6 percent to 74.9 percent.

The percentage of voters registered with the Democratic Party increased from 43.2 percent to 44.8 percent.

The percentage of voters registered with the Republican Party decreased from 28 percent to 25.9 percent.