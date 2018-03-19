By

Desal water is back in the news. For a while it looked like the rains of last year forced those that were forwarded thinking to stop planning for the future a safe and secure stream of water for our growing population. “On March 5, Deepwater Desal – a proposed desal project in Moss Landing that would utilize an open-ocean intake 130 feet deep in the Monterey Canyon – announced the completion of part of a key study. It shows both the proposed point of intake for source water and the location for brine discharge do not support a rich marine habitat, a key concern for regulators. To date, 33 of 35 studies have been completed for the project’s environmental review, Deepwater spokesman David Armanasco says. He says nearly $12 million has been spent on the project, and a draft environmental impact report is expected to be released this year.” This is a good news, since the State is refusing to repair and expand our dams—though given the money to do so—we need desal to provide our needed water.

Deepwater Desal has long been out of the public eye, but expect that to change in 2018.

David Schmalz, Monterey County NOW, 3/15/18

As environmental review for California American Water’s proposed desalination project nears completion, another proposed desal project – though not a competing one, necessarily – is quietly making strides.

On March 5, Deepwater Desal – a proposed desal project in Moss Landing that would utilize an open-ocean intake 130 feet deep in the Monterey Canyon – announced the completion of part of a key study. It shows both the proposed point of intake for source water and the location for brine discharge do not support a rich marine habitat, a key concern for regulators.

To date, 33 of 35 studies have been completed for the project’s environmental review, Deepwater spokesman David Armanasco says. He says nearly $12 million has been spent on the project, and a draft environmental impact report is expected to be released this year.

Deepwater’s studies, which have been ongoing for four-plus years, have been an entirely different animal than Cal Am’s, which has been closely monitoring groundwater impacts in Marina. Rather, Deepwater has sent remote-operated vehicles underwater to collect samples and take video documentation of the intake and discharge locations.

“We had no big surprises,” Deepwater General Manager Kim Adamson says.

Deepwater’s proposed desal plant, which would be located north of Dolan Road and south of Moon Glow Dairy, is also far bigger than Cal Am’s. It would produce 25,000 acre-feet of water annually, most of which is already locked up in contracts.

Monterey Peninsula Water Management District has the first right of refusal for up to 9,000 acre-feet of water annually if Cal Am’s desal project gets derailed by litigation, although General Manager Dave Stoldt says the district would only potentially need up to 6,200 acre-feet on account of recycled water from Pure Water Monterey.

Armanasco estimates Deepwater could sell water to Peninsula ratepayers at about $2,000 per acre-foot (not including the pipes to get it there, which Stoldt estimates at $500 per acre-foot). That’s well below the projected cost, around $3,900 per acre-foot, from Cal Am’s project.