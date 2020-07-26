By

Defend the Police, and Hold Accountable

Alan Thomas Reed, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 7/28/20

The rule of law has probably not been so compromised in our nation’s history as it is today. The combination of Democrat politician’s tolerance for violent mobs and criminals on the one hand, and contempt for law-abiding, tax-paying citizens on the other, is pushing our society to the breaking point. Any of us, any day now if not already, will be required to make choices most of us never thought possible, much less necessary.

Democrat politicians are releasing violent felons by the thousands back onto our streets while simultaneously emasculating law enforcement. The predictable outcome — violent crime rates including murder doubling or tripling over the same weeks a year ago — have the citizenry scrambling to exercise their Second Amendment rights, many of them for the first time.

The Second Amendment enshrines the God-given right of self-defense in our Constitution. That Amendment has never been repealed; as much as Democrats have tried to attack it, “reinterpret” it, ignore it or flout it with a thousand gun-control statutes, they’ve never been able to convince such a cross-section of the population, the states and/or the legislative branches as would cause it to cease to exist. And its existence is now vindicated by the actions of the citizens, voting with their dollars, because they realize that they are increasingly on their own against the violent criminal element in their midst. 911 calls are ALREADY being answered with advice to write a letter to your city councilperson.

Such citizens as own firearms for self-protection are now faced with the quandary of whether or not, or to what extent, to obey or disobey gun control laws, by carrying not only in their homes, but in their cars and on their person, loaded and chambered, in public. People who would never cross the street outside of the crosswalk on a green light now face the necessity of weighing the risk of being apprehended in a technical but serious violation of statute vs. the risk of being ambushed by brutal hooligans. To the dweller of a Democrat-run city, the latter risk has just doubled or tripled. And as in insurance calculations, the minuteness of the likelihood for any one individual is counterposed by its catastrophic consequences when it actually happens.

And it IS happening, to two or three times as many innocent Americans, including disproportionately black Americans, today as the same time last year. People are being yanked from their cars and beaten for chancing upon a “mostly peaceful” BLM demonstration on a freeway. Random and deadly attacks in broad daylight are increasingly common. A young mother was ambushed and shot dead for having uttered the verbotten phrase “All Lives Matter”. A Brooklyn woman was killed after attempting to “reason” with people who were setting off illegal fireworks, on the advice of her borough president.

So while citizens are defending themselves and their loved ones consistent with the highest law of the land, they will be increasingly violating the letter of legislation. People with jobs, careers, businesses, mortgages, children, and a couple of speeding and jaywalking tickets — Americans with everything to lose, invested in the American Dream, unlike the Antifa crowd — are being made into felons by the Democrat political class. Set up to be busted and booked by police who are not allowed to touch arsonists in the act. Played by petty tyrants for prosecution and potential ruin.

It is happening already. The McCloskeys in St. Louis were not armed while in their car or in a public place. They were at home. And still, the Soros-funded attorney determines to prosecute them.

The McCloskeys have plenty of support, from the American people in general to the attorney general and Governor of Missouri, to President Trump. But an average Joe with no criminal record or intent apprehended carrying in downtown LA or Manhattan will not be so fortunate. He is unlikely to be treated by the D.A. as a mere vandal, rapist or actual armed robber; he will be treated as THE true Menace to Society.

Because, the the law-abiding are the Democrat politicians’ target. The D-politicos are the enablers of the mob, jockeying to be its leaders, terrified of incurring its wrath through insufficient “wokeness”.

The police are in a particularly difficult position in all of this, as they are increasingly exploited as pawns in the progressive marxists’ games. They are vilified and impugned as racist brutes — by their own Democrat mayors and governors — because one in a thousand lose their professional cool and break baddass on a suspect (usually a white one). They are ordered to stand down while rioters loot and burn black-owned businesses, and to drive the busses that deliver thousands of duly-convicted violent felons to their early release drop-offs.

We conservatives and Republicans emphatically oppose the campaigns to defund, diminish and/or emasculate the police. We stand by our brothers and sisters in Blue, many of whom are members of our own families, because they stand by us. But we have our own implicit demands to make. Police need better training to handle (and preferably de-escalate confrontations with) violent suspects. But over and above that, they need to be prepared to uphold the supreme law of the land where their immediate supervisors have gone collectively rogue.

It is immoral and unconstitutional to arrest a person for keeping and bearing arms, who is no threat to anyone. Likewise for depriving citizens of their legally-owned property in the absence of a crime. “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.” That’s the Fourth Amendment, remember? Yet miscreant attorney Kim Gardner managed to violate two civil rights amendments in a single stroke by sending troops to confiscate (Fourth) not just property, but the very type of property protected by the Second, putting their very lives in extreme danger unless they hire private, ARMED security, at a level of expense that would be prohibitive for most of us.

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies need to be prepared to disobey the orders of their “superiors”.

As the leftist-initiated civil war progresses, there must be no arresting citizens for bearing arms in self-defense. No executing warrants that are clearly, flagrantly, unambiguously politically motivated. Law-abiding citizens cannot and of right must not tolerate prejudicial treatment by overlords who use law enforcement as their political paramilitary arms. Above all, the police must refuse to kick down doors to confiscate guns in the absence of actual crimes. The McCloskey case is only the latest demonstration of what the Left wants to do to every conservative household. This is a test run, a dress rehearsal.

To spell this out specifically for my home in Los Angeles County, Sheriff Villanueva needs to announce, cuts or no cuts, that any and all out-of-state concealed carry permits (a.k.a. passed criminal background checks plus training) will be honored by his deputies, and that his department is accepting new applications on a “Shall Issue” basis: no felony, no denial. I remind you respectfully Sir, that concealed carry permit holders as a demographic cohort are several times less likely even than police officers — You — to commit serious crimes. It is therefore illegitimate for you to categorically deny us.

The police have been called “the thin blue line”; the precarious membrane between social peace and total chaos. They may come to be the last line of defense for the true rule of law. They are in the unique position of being able to physically refuse to execute orders which violate the highest law that they are sworn to uphold. If they do, they may risk their careers and their pensions, just as citizens are now being forced to. If they don’t, they risk losing the only true friends that they have.

“Alan Thomas Reed is a computer programmer from California who fears losing his job (again) if the HR department ever finds out about his politically incorrect activities”.